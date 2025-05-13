Qatari Boeing for $400 million for Trump raised concerns among Republicans

While US President Donald Trump claims it would be "foolish" to turn down a $400 million plane from Qatar for use as Air Force One, some Republicans have joined Democrats in expressing concern about the move, UNN writes, citing Axios.

Details

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said in an emailed statement Monday evening that "any gift from a foreign government is always accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws" and the administration is "committed to full transparency."

But, it is noted, the prospect of the Qatari royal family gifting the US president a luxurious Boeing 747-8, which has been dubbed the "sky palace", has caused some Republicans to express concern about the matter.

Senator Rick Scott (Republican of Florida), a key Trump ally, said: "I won't fly on a Qatari plane. They support Hamas," according to The Hill. "I don't know how to make it safe. (...) I don't want the President of the United States flying on an unsafe plane," he said.

Senator Rand Paul (Republican of Kentucky) told reporters, "I don't think it looks good or smells good." He later told Fox News: "There's a provision in the Constitution that says you can't do that. So the question is, can you do it if it's only for official purposes? (...) I think it's not worth looking incorrect. Incorrect or not, I don't think it's worth it."

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (Republican of West Virginia) told CNN that Trump and the White House said they "need to look at the constitutionality" of the issue. "I would check for bugs, that's what I would check," she added.

Senator Susan Collins (Republican, Maine) told reporters: "If Qatar gives a plane to the President of the United States, it seems to me it raises questions about whether the administration will comply with the gift law."

Senator Josh Hawley (Republican, Missouri) told reporters: "It would be better if Air Force One was a big, beautiful plane made in the United States of America. That would be ideal."

Senator John Kennedy (Republican, Louisiana) said he needed to examine the legal aspects of the issue, but "we must follow the law," according to CNN.

