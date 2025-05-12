$41.550.04
"Anyone can do it": Trump spoke about the luxury Boeing 747 from Qatar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1012 views

Donald Trump is negotiating with Qatar to transfer the luxury Boeing 747. The plane is planned to be used as the new "Air Force One", its cost is estimated at 400 million dollars.

"Anyone can do it": Trump spoke about the luxury Boeing 747 from Qatar

U.S. President Donald Trump is negotiating with the Qatari royal family regarding the possible transfer of a luxury Boeing 747 liner to the United States. This was reported by the Financial Times, reports UNN.

Details

This plane could become the most expensive gift ever offered to the United States by a foreign country.

According to American media, this aircraft is planned to be used as the new "Board Number One" - this will happen before the end of Trump's presidential term. Trump is expected to agree on the plane during his visit to Qatar, which is scheduled for this week.

At the same time, according to US media, Trump's gift is unprecedented in its nature and raises questions about legality. According to some experts, the cost of the aircraft is approximately $400 million, excluding additional communication protection equipment.

In a social media post on Sunday, the US President stated that the Department of Defense will receive a Boeing 747-8 from the Persian Gulf state to replace the "40-year-old Air Force One." Trump called this move a "very public and transparent deal" and accused Democrats of wanting to pay the "maximum price" for the plane.

Anyone can do this

Trump said.

Let us remind

The Qatari royal family plans to donate a Boeing 747-8 aircraft to Donald Trump, which is estimated at 400 million dollars. The plane is planned to be used as the new "Board Number One".

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Air Force One
Democratic Party (United States)
Donald Trump
Qatar
United States
