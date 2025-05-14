Qatar is working with the U.S. on an agreement with Iran - Trump

Doha is working with the US to reach an agreement with Iran. This was announced by US President Donald Trump, speaking at a state dinner hosted by the Emir of Qatar, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

"This is a terrible situation, and we want to do the right thing," the US president said. "We want to do something that can save millions of lives."

Trump thanked the Emir and officials of Qatar for their assistance and says the US will "do something for you that you will be very happy about."

Earlier, Trump outlined three conditions he wants to see met in an agreement with Iran. He said Tehran must "stop sponsoring terror, stop its bloody wars by proxy, and permanently stop its attempts to obtain nuclear weapons."

