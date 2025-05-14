Qatar is working with the U.S. on an agreement with Iran - Trump

$41.500.04
Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout
06:32 PM • 10274 views

04:00 PM • 80300 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 02:42 PM • 44997 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 92390 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 52126 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 45885 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 98598 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 56138 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72634 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63054 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Publications
Exclusives
Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 54147 views

Vyshyvanka Day: Ukrainians are encouraged to join the flash mob

May 14, 11:46 AM • 14744 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 29541 views

In Kyiv on May 15, the main flag of the state will be lowered: what is the reason

04:16 PM • 16357 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

04:34 PM • 39486 views
04:34 PM • 39499 views

04:00 PM • 80300 views

May 14, 01:55 PM • 92390 views

May 14, 12:09 PM • 98598 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 129199 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 29552 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 54161 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 65352 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 62796 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 71048 views
Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Qatar is working with the U.S. on an agreement with Iran - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1212 views

President Trump stated that Doha is helping the U.S. broker a deal with Iran to save millions of lives. Trump also outlined conditions for Tehran: stop terror and abandon nuclear weapons.

Qatar is working with the U.S. on an agreement with Iran - Trump

Doha is working with the US to reach an agreement with Iran. This was announced by US President Donald Trump, speaking at a state dinner hosted by the Emir of Qatar, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

"This is a terrible situation, and we want to do the right thing," the US president said. "We want to do something that can save millions of lives."

Trump thanked the Emir and officials of Qatar for their assistance and says the US will "do something for you that you will be very happy about."

Let's add

Earlier, Trump outlined three conditions he wants to see met in an agreement with Iran. He said Tehran must "stop sponsoring terror, stop its bloody wars by proxy, and permanently stop its attempts to obtain nuclear weapons."

Iran seeks guarantees that Trump will not withdraw from new nuclear deal - Reuters19.04.2025, 09:57 • 3641 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Donald Trump
Qatar
Iran
