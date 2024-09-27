Qatar announced the exchange of 13 children between Ukraine and Russia

Qatar has announced an agreement between Ukraine and russia on the exchange of 13 children. This is reported by Le Figaro, UNN reports.

Details

According to a Qatari official at Agence France-Presse, "nine minors and one adult will be reunited with their families in Ukraine," while "four minors" will return to their families in russia.

The Ukrainian children who will return home are between 12 and 17 years old, while the Russian children are between 2 and 7 years old. The exchange will take place through the Qatari Embassy in moscow.

Recall

Qatar has been acting as a mediator in this matter since July 2023, helping to return Ukrainian children who have been illegally transported by the invaders to a terrorist country or to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

