Russian Railways is on the verge of bankruptcy - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
06:01 PM • 6142 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 17830 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 25813 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 27237 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 44405 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 45432 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 92552 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 68263 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58084 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 59372 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.7m/s
79%
750mm
Popular news
Trump Declared Over $600 Million in Income From Cryptocurrency and Business - ReutersJune 14, 09:57 AM • 9242 views
Israel launched new airstrikes on Iran, killing 2 peopleJune 14, 11:35 AM • 10528 views
IDF showed footage of the destruction of Iranian ballistic missile launchersJune 14, 01:15 PM • 10195 views
A large-scale fire broke out in a 67-story skyscraper in Dubai: almost 4,000 people were evacuatedJune 14, 01:30 PM • 11408 views
Language Ombudsman reacted to Russian songs during Verka Serdiuchka's performance in Kyiv04:03 PM • 10861 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 22791 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 94107 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 158302 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 165182 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 179412 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Ivan Fedorov
António Guterres
Actual places
Iran
Israel
Ukraine
United States
Tel Aviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 92556 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 47574 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 97370 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 77473 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 142167 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
Tesla Model Y
Iron dome

Russian Railways is on the verge of bankruptcy - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1498 views

Russian Railways is rapidly approaching bankruptcy due to falling load levels, staff shortages, worn-out rolling stock and reduced funding for infrastructure projects.

Russian Railways is on the verge of bankruptcy - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

The loading level of "Russian Railways" (RZD) has been falling for 20 consecutive months. The company is on the verge of bankruptcy. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SZRU), UNN reports. 

Details

In 2024, the decline reached 4%, and in the first five months of 2025 – already more than 7%. 300,000 empty wagons are idle on the tracks – almost 20% of the entire fleet.

The company is facing a chronic shortage of personnel: due to mobilization, emigration and the lack of labor migrants, thousands of locomotive crews are understaffed. There is a shortage of 2.5 thousand drivers and about 3 thousand other employees

- reports the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

It is noted that the crisis is exacerbated by the wear and tear of rolling stock: half of the 20,000 locomotives need to be replaced. To update the fleet by 2035, the company will have to spend $3–3.5 billion annually – there are no funds for this.

"Against the background of problems, RZD is cutting infrastructure projects. Funding for the expansion of the BAM and the Trans-Siberian Railway has been cut by two-thirds, and the development of routes to European ports has been frozen," the statement said.

A Russian military train heading to Crimea exploded in the Zaporizhzhia region01.06.25, 16:06 • 39684 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarEconomy
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9