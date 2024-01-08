Zelenskyy and Emir of Qatar discuss peace and return of Ukrainian children

President of Ukraine Vrordymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. They talked about the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia, the implementation of the peace formula and the organization of the upcoming Global Summit, UNN reports.

I am grateful for the important mediation role of Qatar and the Sheikh's personal position in the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia. We discussed further coordination in this area. Noted Qatar's contribution of $20 million to the Grain from Ukraine initiative and assured that Ukraine, despite Russia's attempts to disrupt peaceful navigation in the Black Sea, will continue to be a guarantor of global food security - Zelensky said.

In addition, according to the President, they discussed in detail the continuation of work on the implementation of the Ukrainian formula for peace and the organization of the upcoming Global Peace Summit.

"I have invited a representative of Qatar to the next meeting of advisers in Davos," Zelenskyy summarized.

