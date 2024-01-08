Zelenskyy called on the Emir of Kuwait to discuss cooperation in the energy and agricultural sectors

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the prospects for cooperation in the energy and agricultural sectors. UNN reports this with reference to Zelensky's Telegram channel.

Had a phone conversation with the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Thanked Kuwait for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, voting on key Ukrainian resolutions in the UN and timely assistance with power generators before the winter - the President wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy told the Emir of Kuwait about countering missile terror, which Russia resumed during the New Year holidays.

"We discussed the prospects of cooperation in the energy and agricultural sectors," the Head of State noted.

Ukraine is making every effort to restore a just peace, Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine ensures freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and remains a guarantor of global food stability.

In addition, according to the President, Ukraine is actively working on the next steps to implement the Peace Formula.

The voice and position of the Gulf countries are important in this. Invited Kuwait to send a representative to the next meeting of advisors in Davos and to participate in the preparation of the upcoming Global Peace Summit - Zelensky emphasized.

Zelenskyy held a long meeting to formulate tasks for 2024