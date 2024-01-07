Zelenskyy held a long meeting to formulate tasks for 2024

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian government, the President's Office, and the Verkhovna Rada. The participants of the meeting discussed plans for relations with partners in the European Union and members of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO). This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

We held a long meeting on our plans for this year in relations with our partners in the European Union and NATO. We discussed our communication, our internal changes, and the steps we expect to take in our relations. This also includes non-public work with partners. We clearly formulate our tasks. The meeting was attended by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, the head of the government and the relevant deputy prime minister, the minister of foreign affairs, the minister of defense and his first deputy, international experts from the Presidential Office, and the head of the Office of the - the statement reads.

The President confirmed that it is among his top priorities:

Fully implement the decision to open negotiations;

Prepare a negotiation framework between Ukraine and the EU;

To develop a system of relations and communication with the Alliance members so that every state and every leader feels one hundred percent that NATO will become much stronger together with Ukraine.



