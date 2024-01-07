Zelenskyy meets with Japan's Foreign Minister: discusses preparations for the Tokyo conference and Ukraine's recovery

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 34426 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 58450 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 42322 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 45853 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 114029 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117383 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 150092 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142770 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179186 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172811 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 85971 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 104080 views
British Prime Minister names three key conditions for peace in Ukraine

British Prime Minister names three key conditions for peace in Ukraine

March 2, 10:58 AM • 32407 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 76826 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 53138 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 58483 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 114032 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 290661 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 257467 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 242458 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 34449 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 104080 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 150093 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 110436 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 110215 views
Actual
Zelenskyy meets with Japan's Foreign Minister: discusses preparations for the Tokyo conference and Ukraine's recovery

Zelenskyy meets with Japan's Foreign Minister: discusses preparations for the Tokyo conference and Ukraine's recovery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103803 views

Zelenskyy and Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa discussed Tokyo's support for Ukraine's recovery ahead of the February conference.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa. During the meeting, they discussed the conference on the restoration of Ukraine, which is to be held in February in Tokyo. This was reported by UNN with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram.

I am very pleased to welcome you to Ukraine today. It is a great pleasure for me and our people that you are making your first visit to Kyiv this year. Thank you.

 - the President of Ukraine greeted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Japan for its support of Ukraine over the previous years, in particular Prime Minister Fumioki Kishida.

I would like to thank Japan for its strong support of Ukraine over the past two years - for political support, humanitarian support, and long-term financial support for Ukraine's economy. I would like to personally express my gratitude to Prime Minister Fumioki Kishida for his support of Ukraine, for bringing our relations between our countries to another historical level, for Japan's very effective presidency of the Group of Seven last year, and for the fact that Ukraine was a priority on this political platform. 

- said the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine, headed by the Prime Minister, will definitely be present in Tokyo in mid-February 2024.

Ukraine is interested in placing production of leading Japanese companies on its territory - Shmyhal07.01.24, 18:00 • 101685 views

Yoko Kamikawa noted that she had started following the events in Ukraine even before she took up the post of Minister of the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

I was very worried about the situation, especially during the winter season in Ukraine. So I wanted to visit Ukraine as soon as possible

- said the head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry

Yoko Kamikawa noted that today's visit is very important for the preparation of the conference in Tokyo this February.

We will continue to work to further strengthen our bilateral relations and to realize the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine

- the official said.

Kamikawa also promised to make every effort to implement future plans in bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Japan.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at the annual Swedish National Conference on Society and Defense, one of the most important security and defense conferences in Northern Europe. Zelensky emphasizedthat today Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense, both at the front and to protect people in rear cities and communities. During his speech, the President of Ukraine offered Sweden to start joint defense activities

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics

Contact us about advertising