Zelenskyy meets with Japan's Foreign Minister: discusses preparations for the Tokyo conference and Ukraine's recovery

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa. During the meeting, they discussed the conference on the restoration of Ukraine, which is to be held in February in Tokyo. This was reported by UNN with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram.

I am very pleased to welcome you to Ukraine today. It is a great pleasure for me and our people that you are making your first visit to Kyiv this year. Thank you. - the President of Ukraine greeted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Japan for its support of Ukraine over the previous years, in particular Prime Minister Fumioki Kishida.

I would like to thank Japan for its strong support of Ukraine over the past two years - for political support, humanitarian support, and long-term financial support for Ukraine's economy. I would like to personally express my gratitude to Prime Minister Fumioki Kishida for his support of Ukraine, for bringing our relations between our countries to another historical level, for Japan's very effective presidency of the Group of Seven last year, and for the fact that Ukraine was a priority on this political platform. - said the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine, headed by the Prime Minister, will definitely be present in Tokyo in mid-February 2024.

Ukraine is interested in placing production of leading Japanese companies on its territory - Shmyhal

Yoko Kamikawa noted that she had started following the events in Ukraine even before she took up the post of Minister of the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

I was very worried about the situation, especially during the winter season in Ukraine. So I wanted to visit Ukraine as soon as possible - said the head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry

Yoko Kamikawa noted that today's visit is very important for the preparation of the conference in Tokyo this February.

We will continue to work to further strengthen our bilateral relations and to realize the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine - the official said.

Kamikawa also promised to make every effort to implement future plans in bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Japan.

