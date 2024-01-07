Ukraine is interested in placing production of leading Japanese companies on its territory - Shmyhal

Ukraine is interested in strengthening economic relations with Japan. In particular, in locating the production of leading Japanese companies in Ukraine. This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, UNN reports .

We continue to strengthen trade relations and ties between Ukrainian and Japanese businesses. We have already held meetings with two business delegations from Japan and are interested in locating production of leading Japanese companies in Ukraine. We expect to have practical results at the Recovery Conference in Tokyo next month - Denys Shmyhal noted.

Details

For her part, Yoko Kamikawa confirmed that her country is preparing a number of important documents for signing. At the same time, the parties emphasized that the common task is to involve as many private Japanese companies as possible in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The ministers also focused on supporting the Peace Formula, implementing reforms, cooperation in infrastructure, digital and nuclear sectors, and preparing for the Tokyo Recovery Conference.

Recall

Japan will allocate $4.5 billion to Ukraine. The funds will be used, in particular, to restore the state from Russian aggression.

