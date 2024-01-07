Visit of the head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry to Kyiv: Japan promised to continue supporting Ukraine

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa promised to continue Japan's support for Ukraine during her visit to Kyiv. She said this during a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The Japanese diplomat was quoted by Reuters, UNN reports .

Japan is determined to continue supporting Ukraine so that peace can return to Ukraine. - Kamikawa said.

Details

It is noted that the press conference of the diplomats was held in a shelter due to the air alert announced in Kyiv.

The publication noted that in the last days of 2023 and the first days of 2024, Russia used almost 300 missiles and more than 200 drones, both on peaceful Ukrainian cities and military facilities.

Ukraine is constantly asking its allies to provide it with modern aircraft and air defense systems to repel Russian attacks.

I informed my colleague... about Ukraine's needs not only for airplanes, but, above all, for air defense systems. - Dmytro Kuleba said at a press conference.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has also declared its strong readiness to restore and reconstruct Ukraine within the framework of a public-private partnership. The Japanese diplomat promised that this would be confirmed during the Japan-Ukraine conference to be held in Tokyo on February 19.

Optional

Last month, Japan said it was preparing to send Patriot air defense missiles to the United States after revising its arms export guidelines, the first major lifting of Tokyo's arms export restrictions in nine years.

Although Japan's new export controls still prevent it from supplying weapons to countries at war. However, the Japanese can indirectly help Ukraine in the war with Russia. In particular, by providing the United States with additional opportunities to supply military aid to Kyiv.

Recall

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa arrived in Kyiv on the morning of January 7. She did not publicize her visit.