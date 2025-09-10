Pyshnyi announced technical-level consultations between the teams of Ukraine and the IMF

The Head of the NBU, Andriy Pyshnyi, announced that in the coming weeks, intensive consultations at the technical level will take place between the teams of Ukraine and the IMF to detail as much as possible the vision of the design and parameters of the new program. Pyshnyi wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

The International Monetary Fund mission is completing its working visit to Kyiv. It was a busy week during which the teams of Ukraine and the Fund held a number of important expert meetings. We substantively discussed the macroeconomic situation, the state of the financial sector, the implementation of structural reforms, and Ukraine's financial needs for the coming years. Very high-quality analytical work was done - Pyshnyi wrote.

He also said that they focused separately on the interim results of the current EFF program and the prospects of launching a new program for further support of Ukraine.

In the coming weeks, intensive consultations at the technical level will take place between the teams of Ukraine and the IMF to detail as much as possible the vision of the design and parameters of the new program. We are also starting to prepare for participation in the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington, during which we will continue the dialogue with partners regarding sustainable support for our state - Pyshnyi added.

Recall

Representatives of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture held a meeting with the mission of the International Monetary Fund during which they discussed Ukraine's financial needs and reforms that could form the basis for further cooperation with the Fund.