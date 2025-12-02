Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner ended: it lasted almost 5 hours

A meeting between the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and the US representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has concluded in Russia. It lasted almost 5 hours and was "productive." This is reported by Russian media, according to UNN.

Dmitriev called Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner productive - the report says.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Putin's conversation with Witkoff was constructive, very useful, and substantive.

According to Russian media, Witkoff left the Kremlin and arrived at the US Embassy in Moscow.

Recall

On Tuesday, December 2, US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived at the Kremlin for a meeting with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Later, representatives of the American delegation arranged a dinner before the meeting with Putin. According to Russian media, the US representatives were taken to a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Media reported that Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, after a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, would go for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.