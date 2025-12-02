Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner ended: it lasted almost 5 hours

$42.340.08
December 2, 12:35 PM
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
December 2, 11:54 AM
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
December 2, 11:33 AM
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
December 2, 06:00 AM
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
December 1, 03:35 PM
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Popular news
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police
December 2, 02:40 PM
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health "turns a blind eye" to tragedies at Odrex
December 2, 02:41 PM
Russian cosmonaut Artemyev suspended from Crew-12 mission due to SpaceX rule violation
04:45 PM
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers
04:58 PM
Trump said the US is no longer funding the conflict in Ukraine and is looking for a path to peace
05:44 PM
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers
04:58 PM
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health "turns a blind eye" to tragedies at Odrex
December 2, 02:41 PM
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police
December 2, 02:40 PM
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth
December 2, 11:57 AM
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
December 2, 11:54 AM
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
December 1, 10:58 AM
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
December 1, 08:53 AM
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
November 29, 04:59 PM
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
November 28, 02:36 AM
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
November 27, 06:49 AM
Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner ended: it lasted almost 5 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

The head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, held an almost five-hour meeting with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Russian media called it "productive."

Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner ended: it lasted almost 5 hours

A meeting between the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and the US representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has concluded in Russia. It lasted almost 5 hours and was "productive." This is reported by Russian media, according to UNN.

Dmitriev called Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner productive

- the report says.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Putin's conversation with Witkoff was constructive, very useful, and substantive.

According to Russian media, Witkoff left the Kremlin and arrived at the US Embassy in Moscow.

Recall

On Tuesday, December 2, US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived at the Kremlin for a meeting with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Later, representatives of the American delegation arranged a dinner before the meeting with Putin. According to Russian media, the US representatives were taken to a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Media reported that Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, after a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, would go for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Vita Zelenetska

