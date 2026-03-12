The Kremlin's envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, stated on Thursday that he discussed the current energy crisis with his American counterparts during a meeting of the US-Russia economic working group held in Florida, UNN reports.

Details

Dmitriev stated on his Telegram channel that, on behalf of the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, he held meetings in the US with the leaders of the working group on economic cooperation between Russia and the US.

Putin's envoy stated against this backdrop that allegedly "many countries," including the US, are supposedly "beginning to better understand," as he put it, "the key, system-forming role of Russian oil and gas in ensuring the stability of the global economy," also mentioning sanctions against Russia.

"We discussed both promising projects capable of contributing to the restoration of Russian-American relations and the current crisis situation in global energy markets," Dmitriev said.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, as Reuters notes, said the teams discussed "various topics" and agreed to stay in touch.

Other participants included Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, and White House adviser Josh Gruenbaum.

Addition

Almost 20 million barrels of oil per day – approximately one-fifth of global production – have been blocked in the Persian Gulf since the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz shortly after the start of the joint Israeli-American operation against Iran on February 28.