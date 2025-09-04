$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
02:39 PM • 1146 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
02:02 PM • 4378 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
10:04 AM • 13256 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 19301 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 19942 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 18471 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 38012 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 39717 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 42301 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37843 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Putin will try to use the meeting in China as permission to continue the war - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Putin will try to use the meeting in China as permission to continue the war. Russia rejects all peace initiatives, demonstrating a lack of agreement for peace.

Putin will try to use the meeting in China as permission to continue the war - Zelenskyy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will obviously try to use the meeting in China as if it were permission to continue the war. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following meetings in Paris, UNN reports.

Everyone sees that Russia rejects every peace initiative, and there is no agreement on peace yet. A very specific impression also after the meeting in China, which Putin will obviously try to use as if it were permission to continue the war. And in general, Putin, by his behavior, tries to show that pressure on him supposedly does not affect him. In fact, we believe the situation is different 

- said Zelensky.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participated in a meeting of the coalition of the willing at the Élysée Palace, which was attended by more than 30 countries online and offline. Leaders discussed ending the war and ensuring long-term security.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
Vladimir Putin
Paris
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy