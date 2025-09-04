Putin will try to use the meeting in China as permission to continue the war - Zelenskyy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will obviously try to use the meeting in China as if it were permission to continue the war. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following meetings in Paris, UNN reports.

Everyone sees that Russia rejects every peace initiative, and there is no agreement on peace yet. A very specific impression also after the meeting in China, which Putin will obviously try to use as if it were permission to continue the war. And in general, Putin, by his behavior, tries to show that pressure on him supposedly does not affect him. In fact, we believe the situation is different - said Zelensky.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participated in a meeting of the coalition of the willing at the Élysée Palace, which was attended by more than 30 countries online and offline. Leaders discussed ending the war and ensuring long-term security.