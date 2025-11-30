Putin to meet with US delegation led by Witkoff before India visit - Peskov

The Russian dictator will meet with an American delegation led by Steve Witkoff early next week, and on December 4, he will travel to India. This was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media."

Details

Putin will receive Witkoff before December 4-5, before the start of his state visit to India - Peskov said.

No other data is currently provided.

Recall

American and Ukrainian officials are meeting in Miami before U.S. President Donald Trump's delegation travels to Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin on a revised peace plan.

Also, video footage of the Ukrainian delegation's arrival in Miami appeared online.