Putin to meet with US delegation led by Witkoff before India visit - Peskov

03:17 PM • 3708 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
11:44 AM • 10428 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 14210 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 17697 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 27351 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 36920 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 30099 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 26643 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 23511 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 17966 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
Popular news
Turkey unable to tow damaged tanker KAIROS: massive oil spill reportedPhotoNovember 30, 08:42 AM • 8120 views
The Washington Post: Trump administration to increase pressure on Zelenskyy next week to reach a deal on the warNovember 30, 09:03 AM • 9396 views
In Bangladesh, opposition leader Khaleda is in critical condition: her son says he cannot return homeNovember 30, 09:19 AM • 4286 views
Polish President Nawrocki refused to meet with Orban after his visit to MoscowNovember 30, 09:40 AM • 12538 views
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated a scheme for selling stolen fuel by "Kadyrovites" near Berdiansk: two explosions occurredVideoNovember 30, 10:31 AM • 10544 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 30839 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 77900 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 61509 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 69776 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 68240 views
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 30835 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 40910 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 58018 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 77446 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 108970 views
Facebook

Putin to meet with US delegation led by Witkoff before India visit - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 1568 views

The Russian dictator will meet with a US delegation led by Steve Witkoff early next week. After that, on December 4, he will travel to India.

Putin to meet with US delegation led by Witkoff before India visit - Peskov

The Russian dictator will meet with an American delegation led by Steve Witkoff early next week, and on December 4, he will travel to India. This was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media."

Details

Putin will receive Witkoff before December 4-5, before the start of his state visit to India

- Peskov said.

No other data is currently provided.

Recall

American and Ukrainian officials are meeting in Miami before U.S. President Donald Trump's delegation travels to Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin on a revised peace plan.

Also, video footage of the Ukrainian delegation's arrival in Miami appeared online.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
India