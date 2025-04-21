Putin signed the law on the ratification of the strategic partnership treaty with Iran

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law ratifying the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership with the Islamic Republic of Iran. UNN reports this with reference to the document.

To ratify the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran, signed in the city of Moscow on January 17, 2025 - the document states.

According to TASS, the treaty sets out the legal framework for the further development of cooperation between Moscow and Tehran for the long term. It consolidates the status of Russia and Iran as strategic partners and covers all areas, including defense, counter-terrorism, energy, finance, transport, industry, agriculture, culture, science and technology.

In January 2025, a meeting was held in Moscow between the presidents of Russia and Iran, Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian. The meeting resulted in the signing of the Treaty on Strategic Partnership.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that "globally, Iran is already involved in the war" by providing Russia with long-range drones and licenses for their production.