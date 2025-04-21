Putin signed the law on the ratification of the strategic partnership treaty with Iran

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 400 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 2230 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 8164 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

10:05 AM • 37686 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM • 33166 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

08:55 AM • 44999 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
April 21, 06:59 AM • 29560 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
April 21, 05:47 AM • 56568 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

April 21, 03:08 AM • 39572 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 52536 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+26°
2m/s
30%
748 mm
Popular news

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 30537 views

Pope Francis has died

07:57 AM • 26358 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

08:54 AM • 21978 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 16379 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

10:09 AM • 28310 views
Publications

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

12:52 PM • 4790 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

10:05 AM • 37686 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

08:55 AM • 44999 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

April 21, 05:47 AM • 56568 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 58094 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Giorgia Meloni

Emmanuel Macron

Barack Obama

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Singapore

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

12:58 PM • 2684 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

12:03 PM • 2584 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 16716 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

08:54 AM • 22298 views

Meghan Markle surprised by unexpected guests near her $14 million Montecito estate

08:50 AM • 13860 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The Guardian

TikTok

Coca-Cola

Putin signed the law on the ratification of the strategic partnership treaty with Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ratified the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Iran. The document, signed in Moscow on January 17, 2025, solidifies the status of strategic partners and covers all areas of cooperation.

Putin signed the law on the ratification of the strategic partnership treaty with Iran

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law ratifying the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership with the Islamic Republic of Iran. UNN reports this with reference to the document.

To ratify the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran, signed in the city of Moscow on January 17, 2025 

- the document states.

According to TASS, the treaty sets out the legal framework for the further development of cooperation between Moscow and Tehran for the long term. It consolidates the status of Russia and Iran as strategic partners and covers all areas, including defense, counter-terrorism, energy, finance, transport, industry, agriculture, culture, science and technology.

Addition

In January 2025, a meeting was held in Moscow between the presidents of Russia and Iran, Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian. The meeting resulted in the signing of the Treaty on Strategic Partnership.

The IAEA stated that Iran is not far from creating nuclear weapons17.04.2025, 17:35 • 8400 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that "globally, Iran is already involved in the war" by providing Russia with long-range drones and licenses for their production.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
Masoud Pezeshkian
International Atomic Energy Agency
Tehran
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent
$66.40
Bitcoin
$87,039.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,427.30
Ethereum
$1,623.88