Putin's negotiator Dmitriev's sister secretly visited Ukraine with a US passport.

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff
01:48 PM • 1682 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
11:06 AM • 16966 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM • 33486 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 36847 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73279 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 78907 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 68385 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61812 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 33342 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 59861 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
6.2m/s
22%
751 mm
Popular news

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 38867 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

April 29, 07:25 AM • 41237 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 32135 views

Sumy region: 87 Russian strikes in 24 hours, man killed by direct hit from FPV drone

09:11 AM • 19300 views

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

11:26 AM • 6780 views
Publications

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73279 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 78907 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 68385 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61812 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 57861 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Artem Lisogor

Herman Galushchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 33131 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 52552 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 51463 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 158028 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 70814 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Facebook

Bild

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Putin's negotiator Dmitriev's sister secretly visited Ukraine with a US passport.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2624 views

Nataliya Dmitriyeva, the sister of a Kremlin negotiator, visited Ukraine in February 2025 with a U.S. passport. Her activities and the purpose of the trip remain unknown.

Putin's negotiator Dmitriev's sister secretly visited Ukraine with a US passport.

Natalia, the sister of the main Kremlin negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, visited Ukraine in February 2025 with an American passport. This was reported in the social network "X" by independent American journalist in Ukraine Kate Livingston, writes UNN.

Details

As the journalist noted, Dmitrieva entered Ukraine on February 8 and left on February 12, just a few days before the planned negotiations between Russia and the United States in Saudi Arabia on a potential settlement of the war in Ukraine. This is evidenced by border records.

One source said that she left Ukraine for the United States in early 2022, after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, together with her mother. Natalia's activities in Ukraine or the purpose of her trip to Ukraine this February are unknown.

Older records show that both Natalia and her mother, Tamara Shevchenko, previously had Ukrainian passports. But they seem to have traveled to Ukraine over the past few years using American passports. It is unclear where Natalia and Tamara got their American passports from, and whether they currently live in the United States

– wrote Livingston.

It seems that the Dmitriev family may own more assets in Europe – and Ukraine – than was previously known, the journalist suggests.

Supplement

A long-time ally of Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, lived in the United States for more than ten years, earning degrees from Stanford and Harvard, before joining the inner circle of the Russian dictator. His wife is a close friend of Putin's daughter. And Dmitriev himself has enjoyed the deep trust of the Kremlin for years. He now heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund and plays a key role in representing Moscow in secret peace talks between Washington, Kyiv and Moscow – a role that relies on his business experience.

While Kirill's connections in the United States are well known, the apparent U.S. citizenship status of his sister and mother is new.

Reminder

U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Vitkoff plans to come to Moscow this week, where he is in contact with Dmitriev and Putin.

Earlier, after meeting with Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev,  Vitkoff proposed that U.S. President Donald Trump support the transfer of four regions of Ukraine - Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - to Russia for a faster end to the war.  

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$63.60
Bitcoin
$94,822.90
S&P 500
$5,505.13
Tesla
$285.48
Газ TTF
$31.50
Золото
$3,322.45
Ethereum
$1,820.05