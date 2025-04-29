Natalia, the sister of the main Kremlin negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, visited Ukraine in February 2025 with an American passport. This was reported in the social network "X" by independent American journalist in Ukraine Kate Livingston, writes UNN.

Details

As the journalist noted, Dmitrieva entered Ukraine on February 8 and left on February 12, just a few days before the planned negotiations between Russia and the United States in Saudi Arabia on a potential settlement of the war in Ukraine. This is evidenced by border records.

One source said that she left Ukraine for the United States in early 2022, after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, together with her mother. Natalia's activities in Ukraine or the purpose of her trip to Ukraine this February are unknown.

Older records show that both Natalia and her mother, Tamara Shevchenko, previously had Ukrainian passports. But they seem to have traveled to Ukraine over the past few years using American passports. It is unclear where Natalia and Tamara got their American passports from, and whether they currently live in the United States – wrote Livingston.

It seems that the Dmitriev family may own more assets in Europe – and Ukraine – than was previously known, the journalist suggests.

Supplement

A long-time ally of Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, lived in the United States for more than ten years, earning degrees from Stanford and Harvard, before joining the inner circle of the Russian dictator. His wife is a close friend of Putin's daughter. And Dmitriev himself has enjoyed the deep trust of the Kremlin for years. He now heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund and plays a key role in representing Moscow in secret peace talks between Washington, Kyiv and Moscow – a role that relies on his business experience.

While Kirill's connections in the United States are well known, the apparent U.S. citizenship status of his sister and mother is new.

Reminder

U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Vitkoff plans to come to Moscow this week, where he is in contact with Dmitriev and Putin.

Earlier, after meeting with Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev, Vitkoff proposed that U.S. President Donald Trump support the transfer of four regions of Ukraine - Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - to Russia for a faster end to the war.