During a meeting with United States President Donald Trump in Alaska, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will begin to show the American leader "historical materials" that are supposed to convince Trump that Ukraine is allegedly an "artificial state," writes UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

As the Center learned from the Defense Forces, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is preparing certain "historical materials" for a meeting with US President Donald Trump. These are geographical maps which, according to Putin's plan, are supposed to prove to Trump that Ukraine is allegedly an "artificial state," formed at the expense of territories of other countries.

The CCD emphasized that this is supposedly meant to justify the Kremlin's military aggression against Ukraine and Russia's claims to Ukrainian territories.

Such pseudo-historical speculations are a typical ploy of Russian propaganda, which Putin himself has repeatedly resorted to in public speeches. Such an approach is unacceptable from the point of view of international law, which clearly enshrines the principles of territorial integrity, inviolability of borders, and the illegality of the use of force or threat of force - noted the CCD.

The Center also noted that most modern countries or their parts were historically part of other states, including present-day Russia, which was once part of the Golden Horde, and many current territories of the Russian Federation historically belonged to other states — Germany, Sweden, Finland, and others.

However, no historical facts, and even more so pseudo-historical fantasies, can be a basis for territorial encroachments and do not justify armed aggression against other countries - summarized the CCD.

Addition

The Center for Countering Disinformation warns that Russian propaganda has intensified its campaign to discredit Ukrainian military personnel, spreading another series of fakes about alleged "inhumane tactics" and "abuse of civilians."

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda in the second half of August. The enemy will discredit the negotiation process, prisoner exchanges, and spread fakes about Ukraine's loss of sovereignty.