Putin implicitly threatened Europe: Lithuanian Defense Minister commented on the Alaska summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1798 views

Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakalene commented on the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska. She noted that Russia continues to bomb civilians in Ukraine, and Putin expressed veiled threats to Europe.

Putin implicitly threatened Europe: Lithuanian Defense Minister commented on the Alaska summit

Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė commented on the results of the meeting between White House chief Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, noting that Russia continues to bomb civilians in Ukraine, UNN writes with reference to Šakalienė's post on X.

Details

No deal until there's a deal – says President Donald Trump after meeting Putin on American soil. Fair statement. "We expect Ukraine and Europe not to try to sabotage the negotiations," – a few more gaslighting and veiled threats from Putin

 - the MP wrote on her X page.

She also reminded that after this meeting, Russia continued to bomb Ukraine.

A war criminal with a radioactive poisoning addiction, among his critics, addresses the US President: "Very glad to see you in good health and alive.  Russia continues to bomb civilians in Ukraine

- noted the Lithuanian Minister of Defense.

Addition

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský compared the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska to the Munich Conference of 1938. He quoted Anthony Eden on temporary appeasement through a policy of concessions to violence.

