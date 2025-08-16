$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
11:06 PM • 43448 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 70474 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 41347 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 38436 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 37304 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 100416 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 166463 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 83644 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 155079 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 56617 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
0.8m/s
77%
753mm
Popular news
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 29505 views
"Kholodnyi Yar" liberated Hruzke and Vesele: machine gun robots and artillery destroyed the occupiersVideoAugust 15, 09:20 PM • 11807 views
Trump canceled lunch with Russian delegation and returns to Washington11:40 PM • 8524 views
"This is not diplomacy, but theater": Schumer on Trump's meeting with PutinVideo01:12 AM • 8726 views
Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"01:33 AM • 55143 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 166463 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 148111 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 155079 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 172632 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 258103 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Alaska
White House
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal03:37 AM • 2814 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 29896 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 109388 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 190952 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 136925 views
Actual
Fox News
The New York Times
Euro
Train
The Guardian

Former German Ambassador to the USA on disappointment with the Alaska summit: a red carpet for Putin, but nothing for Trump, Ukraine, and Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The Trump-Putin summit in Alaska brought no real progress in countering Russian aggression in Ukraine. Former German Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger called the meeting a victory for Putin.

Former German Ambassador to the USA on disappointment with the Alaska summit: a red carpet for Putin, but nothing for Trump, Ukraine, and Europe

The Trump-Putin summit in Alaska brought no benefit or real progress in countering Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine. At the same time, the meeting with Trump in Anchorage became, to some extent, a "victory" for Putin. But in the end, neither a truce nor peace. This assessment of the US-Russia talks was given by Wolfgang Ischinger, former head of the Munich Security Conference and former German ambassador to the USA and Great Britain.

Details

Alaska: Putin got his red carpet with Trump, Trump got nothing. As was to be feared: no truce, no peace. No real progress – clearly 1:0 in Putin's favor – no new sanctions. For Ukrainians: nothing. For Europe: deep disappointment.

- Ischinger noted

Recall

The Putin-Trump summit in Alaska ended without a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine. Trump only received an invitation to Moscow, and the war in Ukraine will likely continue, writes The Independent.

US President Donald Trump does not plan to impose additional sanctions against Moscow after meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that US President Donald Trump lost the previous elections to Joe Biden due to the "imperfect US electoral system."

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Wolfgang Ischinger
Alaska
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Europe
Germany
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine