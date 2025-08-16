Former German Ambassador to the USA on disappointment with the Alaska summit: a red carpet for Putin, but nothing for Trump, Ukraine, and Europe

The Trump-Putin summit in Alaska brought no benefit or real progress in countering Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine. At the same time, the meeting with Trump in Anchorage became, to some extent, a "victory" for Putin. But in the end, neither a truce nor peace. This assessment of the US-Russia talks was given by Wolfgang Ischinger, former head of the Munich Security Conference and former German ambassador to the USA and Great Britain.

Details

Alaska: Putin got his red carpet with Trump, Trump got nothing. As was to be feared: no truce, no peace. No real progress – clearly 1:0 in Putin's favor – no new sanctions. For Ukrainians: nothing. For Europe: deep disappointment. - Ischinger noted

Recall

The Putin-Trump summit in Alaska ended without a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine. Trump only received an invitation to Moscow, and the war in Ukraine will likely continue, writes The Independent.

US President Donald Trump does not plan to impose additional sanctions against Moscow after meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that US President Donald Trump lost the previous elections to Joe Biden due to the "imperfect US electoral system."