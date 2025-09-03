Putin has shown no intention of negotiating - Danish Prime Minister

$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 5428 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 16946 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 14682 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 18773 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 18840 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 21389 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 34917 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 32603 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 87667 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 105759 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.2m/s
39%
751mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 244498 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 244403 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 235568 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 232160 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 226186 views
Publications
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 16933 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 21143 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 34902 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 32591 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 87658 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipro
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 202501:20 PM • 1566 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 23273 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 36770 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 39335 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 53356 views
Actual
Fake news
The Guardian
SWIFT
M1 Abrams
YouTube

Putin has shown no intention of negotiating - Danish Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

Mette Frederiksen stated that Putin shows no intention of negotiating, despite his statements. She added that he could stop the war today, but continues it with the support of Iran, Belarus, North Korea, and China.

Putin has shown no intention of negotiating - Danish Prime Minister

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has shown no intention of negotiating with Ukraine. She added that the Kremlin leader could stop the war today if he wanted to, Frederiksen said during a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Details

You have demonstrated your readiness to negotiate with Russia. Putin, in turn, has not shown any such intention. He does everything to show that he supposedly wants negotiations, but continues the bloody war in Ukraine

- noted the head of the Danish government.

The Prime Minister added that Putin does not stop hostilities, having the support of Iran, Belarus, North Korea, and China.

I don't believe he can be trusted. If he wanted to, he could stop this war today. Instead, he continues the war with the support of Iran, Belarus, North Korea. Also with the support of China

- Frederiksen stated.

Addition

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark. He will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and negotiations with the leaders of the NB8 format.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine has agreed on a basis for further contacts with participants of the coalition of the willing regarding the real content of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Belarus
Mette Frederiksen
North Korea
Denmark
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran