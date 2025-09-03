Putin has shown no intention of negotiating - Danish Prime Minister

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has shown no intention of negotiating with Ukraine. She added that the Kremlin leader could stop the war today if he wanted to, Frederiksen said during a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Details

You have demonstrated your readiness to negotiate with Russia. Putin, in turn, has not shown any such intention. He does everything to show that he supposedly wants negotiations, but continues the bloody war in Ukraine - noted the head of the Danish government.

The Prime Minister added that Putin does not stop hostilities, having the support of Iran, Belarus, North Korea, and China.

I don't believe he can be trusted. If he wanted to, he could stop this war today. Instead, he continues the war with the support of Iran, Belarus, North Korea. Also with the support of China - Frederiksen stated.

Addition

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark. He will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and negotiations with the leaders of the NB8 format.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine has agreed on a basis for further contacts with participants of the coalition of the willing regarding the real content of security guarantees for Ukraine.