Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
08:08 PM • 6240 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
07:11 PM • 8372 views
Trump and Putin met in Alaska
06:26 PM • 13925 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 88018 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 138376 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 80293 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 133556 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 55311 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 80869 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
Putin handed Trump pseudo-historical "materials" about the "artificiality" of the Ukrainian state - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The Russian dictator handed the US president pseudo-historical materials justifying Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Center for Countering Disinformation stated.

Putin handed Trump pseudo-historical "materials" about the "artificiality" of the Ukrainian state - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin handed over "historical materials" to US President Donald Trump to prove that Ukraine is an "artificial state." This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Kovalenko, this was allegedly confirmed by the British news agency Reuters.

As we reported yesterday at the CPD, Putin handed Trump maps and historical documents, which, according to him, allegedly prove the "artificiality of the formation of the Ukrainian state." This is confirmed by Reuters. Nonsense has begun. It won't work 

- wrote the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Russian dictator, during a visit to the US, was going to show the American leader "historical materials" that were supposed to convince Trump that Ukraine was allegedly an "artificial state."

Also, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda in the second half of August. The enemy will discredit the negotiation process, the exchange of prisoners, and spread fakes about Ukraine's loss of sovereignty.

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Telegram
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine