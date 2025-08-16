Russian dictator Vladimir Putin handed over "historical materials" to US President Donald Trump to prove that Ukraine is an "artificial state." This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Kovalenko, this was allegedly confirmed by the British news agency Reuters.

As we reported yesterday at the CPD, Putin handed Trump maps and historical documents, which, according to him, allegedly prove the "artificiality of the formation of the Ukrainian state." This is confirmed by Reuters. Nonsense has begun. It won't work - wrote the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Russian dictator, during a visit to the US, was going to show the American leader "historical materials" that were supposed to convince Trump that Ukraine was allegedly an "artificial state."

Also, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda in the second half of August. The enemy will discredit the negotiation process, the exchange of prisoners, and spread fakes about Ukraine's loss of sovereignty.