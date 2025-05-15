Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has extended the validity of the Russian Federation's defense plan by two years - until 2027, by his decree. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Previously, it was designed for 2021-2025, now it has been extended until 2027. The plan was put into effect in 2020.

This document of the Russian authorities has the highest level of secrecy, and its details are never disclosed to the general public. In general, it is known that it contains a description of the main external risks and threats facing Russia, and also defines the strategic directions of development of the aggressor country's armed forces.

Let us remind you

Russia is actively militarizing the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, replacing local authorities with veterans of the "special military operation." The Kremlin is strengthening control by introducing programs to integrate veterans into the occupation administrations.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin last Sunday offered to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. According to him, the aggressor state has allegedly never refused dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities. Instead, he sent a delegation of a lower diplomatic level to Turkey for the initiated meeting, which is unlikely to be authorized to make important decisions.