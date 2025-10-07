Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the decisions he made in February 2022 were correct and timely. In addition, the dictator is convinced that the strategic initiative on the front allegedly belongs to Russia, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

In addition, during a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of Russia, Putin announced the following theses:

• Russia must achieve all the goals of the so-called SVO;

• The Ukrainian Defense Forces are allegedly retreating along the entire line of contact.

Putin also instructed to ensure the security of all infrastructure, including energy. According to him, the military-industrial complex fully provides the front with everything necessary and develops new means at an accelerated pace.

In addition, the dictator conveyed words of gratitude for "courage and heroism" to all personnel of the invading army on the front.

Supplement

Dictator Vladimir Putin is celebrating his 73rd birthday, and with it, expanding state programs for life extension. It seems the Russian leader is determined to rule the country until modern medicine allows him to stay in office forever.

US President Donald Trump believes that ending the war between Ukraine and Russia may be more difficult than the war in the Middle East.