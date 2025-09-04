Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that American envoy Steve Witkoff accurately conveyed the Kremlin's position to Donald Trump after their meetings. Therefore, he considers their communication more than effective. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

The fact that he accurately and objectively conveys the position of the American leadership to us became absolutely clear to me during the discussions in Anchorage - the dictator noted.

According to Putin, Witkoff "quite reliably" conveyed the Russian side's position to Trump during negotiations in Anchorage. He emphasized that those who dislike Trump's position criticize the envoy.

Witkoff previously reported that during the summit in Alaska, Putin and Trump discussed the possibility of providing Ukraine with security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5. The Kremlin did not confirm these words, which raised questions about the interpretation of the agreements.

What Mr. Witkoff and I discussed, we fully confirmed all of it in the presence of President Trump, and he did not deny that this is his position - Putin said at a press conference in Beijing.

At the same time, Putin stated during the press conference that he does not rule out mutual understanding regarding security guarantees, but continues to insist on uncompromising demands for an end to the full-scale war against Ukraine.

He also said that the US listens to Moscow's position and that "mutual understanding" is emerging.

Recall

Recently, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia met with Steve Witkoff. Yermak informed about Russian war crimes, including recent strikes on Kyiv, where more than 20 people died, including children.

Also, as it became known, US President's special representative Steve Witkoff arrived in Paris before the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing". His participation in the meeting has not been confirmed, but negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation are expected.

Territorial exchange that no one promised: how Witkoff confused everyone with disinformation after meeting with Putin