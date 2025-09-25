Putin and Lukashenka welcome Grossi's candidacy for UN Secretary-General - Peskov
Kyiv • UNN
Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenka welcomed the readiness of IAEA head Rafael Grossi to nominate himself for the post of UN Secretary-General. Grossi was the first to announce his candidacy and is trying to secure Washington's support.
Details
Recall
Bloomberg writes that IAEA head Rafael Grossi was the first to announce his candidacy for the post of UN Secretary-General and is using his influence to win over Washington.