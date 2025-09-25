Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian accomplice Alexander Lukashenka welcomed Grossi's readiness to run for the post of Secretary-General of the United Nations, writes UNN.

Details

Putin and Lukashenka welcomed Grossi's readiness to run for UN Secretary-General - said Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian dictator.

Recall

Bloomberg writes that IAEA head Rafael Grossi was the first to announce his candidacy for the post of UN Secretary-General and is using his influence to win over Washington.