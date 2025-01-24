ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Public transport in Kyiv during air alerts: KCMA promises to resolve the issue

Public transport in Kyiv during air alerts: KCMA promises to resolve the issue

Kyiv

The head of the KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, announced the upcoming revision of the rules for public transport during alarms. The authorities are looking for a balanced solution to ensure the safety of Kyiv residents and avoid crowds.

The head of the KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, said that in the near future the capital plans to resolve the issue of public transport during alarms, UNN reports with reference to "We-Ukraine".

According to Tkachenko, the decision of the Defense Council to stop transport during air raids is not actually working in the capital. The authorities themselves are analyzing the information to make appropriate decisions.

"The most important thing is the safety of people, of course, but we still have to take into account all the issues that exist today and find the most balanced and logical solution for Kyiv residents to avoid these crowds and to avoid any dangers during air raids. Therefore, I think that the most important issue to be considered at the next Defense Council will be the operation of public transport during air raids," Tkachenko emphasized.

It can lead to tragedy: Klitschko on public transportation during air raids

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Society Kyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv

