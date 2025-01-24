Public transport in Kyiv during air alerts: KCMA promises to resolve the issue

The head of the KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, said that in the near future the capital plans to resolve the issue of public transport during alarms, UNN reports with reference to "We-Ukraine".

According to Tkachenko, the decision of the Defense Council to stop transport during air raids is not actually working in the capital. The authorities themselves are analyzing the information to make appropriate decisions.

"The most important thing is the safety of people, of course, but we still have to take into account all the issues that exist today and find the most balanced and logical solution for Kyiv residents to avoid these crowds and to avoid any dangers during air raids. Therefore, I think that the most important issue to be considered at the next Defense Council will be the operation of public transport during air raids," Tkachenko emphasized.

