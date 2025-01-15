It can lead to tragedy: Klitschko on public transportation during air raids

Populist decisions that public transport should move during alarms can lead to tragedy, the city authorities are guided exclusively by the recommendations of the military. This was emphasized by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

"As for stopping public transportation during air raids. I would like to emphasize once again that the city authorities are guided solely by the recommendations of the military, who are directly responsible for the defense of the city and the protection of residents during attacks. After all, people in public transport are also a target for the enemy," Klitschko said.

According to him, security decisions are made by the city's Defense Council, not by any individuals.

"Populist decisions that public transport should run during alarms can lead to tragedy. And it will not be those who demand not to stop transport who will be responsible. And not those who promise to do so in order to collect likes and be liked. The worst populism is populism during the war. I am not engaged in it and will not be! The main thing is to save people's lives," added the mayor of Kyiv.

He also noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion , fragments of enemy ammunition have been found 4 times on the ground sections of the metro. They also found a part of a rocket that miraculously did not detonate near the support of the Metro bridge.

"In Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, there were tragic incidents as a result of hits to public transport rolling stock. In the capital, 22 units of Kyivpastrans rolling stock were damaged by enemy shelling," Klitschko summarized.

