Cars damaged by enemy missiles and drones will be removed from Kyiv streets

Starting tomorrow, January 16, the process of removing cars damaged by enemy missiles and drones from the streets of the capital will begin. This was announced by the head of KCMA Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.

He instructed to start the process of removing cars damaged by enemy missiles and drones from the streets of the capital. As of today, more than a thousand abandoned cars have been recorded in Kyiv. Most of them have become a symbol of the criminal actions of the neighboring terrorist, for whom destruction and killing are the main goal - Tkachenko said.

He emphasized that many abandoned cars cause serious problems, including narrowing the passage for rescue vehicles and spoiling the appearance of streets and yards where they were left to decay.

Tomorrow we will start the process of removing such vehicles. At the next meeting of the Defense Council, together with the relevant services, we will develop an effective mechanism that will allow us to quickly remove damaged vehicles in the future - Tkachenko added.

Earlier, Tkachenko reportedthat the Kyiv Defense Council plans to consider the functioning of ground public transport during the air alert, as well as the cleaning of damaged cars and foreign business trips of officials.