Cars damaged by enemy missiles and drones will be removed from Kyiv streets

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123342 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113649 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121674 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123190 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152966 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107465 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150890 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104106 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113705 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117078 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Cars damaged by enemy missiles and drones will be removed from Kyiv streets

Cars damaged by enemy missiles and drones will be removed from Kyiv streets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46327 views

On January 16, Kyiv will start removing cars damaged by missile and drone attacks. More than a thousand abandoned cars have been spotted in the city, creating problems for rescue vehicles.

Starting tomorrow, January 16, the process of removing cars damaged by enemy missiles and drones from the streets of the capital will begin. This was announced by the head of KCMA Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.

He instructed to start the process of removing cars damaged by enemy missiles and drones from the streets of the capital. As of today, more than a thousand abandoned cars have been recorded in Kyiv. Most of them have become a symbol of the criminal actions of the neighboring terrorist, for whom destruction and killing are the main goal 

- Tkachenko said.

He emphasized that many abandoned cars cause serious problems, including narrowing the passage for rescue vehicles and spoiling the appearance of streets and yards where they were left to decay.

Tomorrow we will start the process of removing such vehicles. At the next meeting of the Defense Council, together with the relevant services, we will develop an effective mechanism that will allow us to quickly remove damaged vehicles in the future 

- Tkachenko added.

Recall

Earlier, Tkachenko reportedthat the Kyiv Defense Council plans to consider the functioning of ground public transport during the air alert, as well as the cleaning of damaged cars and foreign business trips of officials.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarKyiv
kyivKyiv

