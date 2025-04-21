$41.400.01
Public organization in Italy will appeal to the prosecutor's office against the closure of the Colosseum during Pence's visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

The Italian association Codacons will file a complaint regarding the early closure of the Colosseum on Easter for the safety of the US Vice President. Media report that only his wife visited the monument, which outraged tourists.

Public organization in Italy will appeal to the prosecutor's office against the closure of the Colosseum during Pence's visit

The independent public association Codacons in Italy will file a complaint with the prosecutor's office over the early closure of the Colosseum on Sunday for enhanced security during the visit of US Vice President J.D. Vance to Rome. Ansa reports this, writes UNN.

This is undoubtedly a serious disrespect to the numerous tourists who bought tickets and those who stood in line to get into the Colosseum. We want to understand if this episode can also be a basis for a criminal investigation based on the possible interruption of public services to the detriment of users 

- explained the president of the association, Carlo Rienzi, an organization specializing in environmental protection and consumer rights cases.

Details

On Easter Sunday, April 20, the Colosseum in Rome was closed to tourists due to the expected visit of the landmark by the Vance family. However, it later became known that only his wife Usha went there, while the American Vice President remained at Villa Taverna.

The facility's administration did not allow tourists inside the Colosseum, which caused disappointment and protests among guests of Rome who had spent money on tickets and could not get inside.

Recall

US Vice President J.D. Vance had a brief meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican on Easter.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
J. D. Vance
Rome
Pope Francis
Italy
Vatican City
