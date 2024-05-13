Public and publicly guaranteed debt has become 1.4 times cheaper since 2022

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78396 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106738 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149633 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153746 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250102 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174095 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165360 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225779 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113053 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33842 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43317 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37466 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61823 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55807 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250103 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225779 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211834 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237590 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224409 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78409 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55807 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61823 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112857 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113762 views
Public and publicly guaranteed debt has become 1.4 times cheaper since 2022

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21645 views

As of March 31, 2024, Ukraine's public and publicly guaranteed debt amounted to UAH 5,924.3 billion, of which 71.6% was external and 28.4% was domestic, with the weighted average cost decreasing by 1.4 times and the average maturity increasing by 1.6 times since 2022.

As of March 31, 2024, Ukraine's public debt and state-guaranteed debt amounted to UAH 5,924.3 billion, of which 71.6% was external debt and 28.4% was domestic debt. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance, UNN writes.

Details

As of March 31, 2024, Ukraine's total public debt and state-guaranteed debt amounted to UAH 5,924.3 billion, equivalent to USD 151.1 billion.

Out of this amount, external debt amounted to UAH 4,239.5 billion, or 71.6% of the total debt, which is equal to USD 108.1 billion. Domestic debt amounted to UAH 1,684.73 billion, or 28.4% of the total debt, which is USD 43.0 billion.

In the first quarter of 2024, Ukraine's total public debt and state-guaranteed debt increased by UAH 404.8 billion, or USD 5.7 billion. The main reason for the growth was an increase in long-term concessional financing from international partners. This trend has been observed both during this quarter and in recent years.

Between 2022 and March 31, 2024, the weighted average cost of Ukraine's public debt and government-guaranteed debt decreased by 1.4 times, from 7.79% to 5.57%. At the same time, the average debt maturity increased by 1.6 times, from 6.27 years to 10.04 years.

The majority of Ukraine's public and guaranteed debt (53.8%) is represented by concessional loans received from international financial organizations and foreign governments. Securities issued on the domestic market account for 27.4% and on the foreign market for 16.0%. Borrowings from commercial banks and other financial institutions account for 2.8% of total debt.

In the currency breakdown of Ukraine's public and guaranteed debt, 33.2% is in euros, 26.3% in US dollars, 25.9% in hryvnias, 10.8% in special drawing rights (SDRs), and 3.8% in other currencies, including pounds sterling, Canadian dollars, and Japanese yen. Between January and March 2024, the Ministry of Finance held 46 auctions for the placement of government bonds, raising UAH 119.6 billion to cover the budget deficit.

As of March 31, 2024, the refinancing level of market bonds was 138%, including 207% for hryvnia bonds, 97% for US dollar bonds, and 93% for euro bonds.

Recall

Ukraine's international reserves decreased by 3.1% to $42.4 billion in April due to the NBU's foreign exchange interventions, foreign currency debt repayments, partially offset by inflows from international partners.

The Cabinet of Ministers has reduced the maximum loan amount for working capital financing to UAH 5 million under the program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%"01.05.24, 20:32 • 56393 views

Economy
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

