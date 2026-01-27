Psychological assistance for children and teachers: free consultations and "hotlines" available

The educational ombudsman reported that against the backdrop of a growing need for school psychologists, students and teachers can receive qualified support free of charge from the psychological service of an educational institution, inclusive resource centers, family doctors/CPMDs, mental health and resilience centers, as well as through the "How are you?" program and the Ministry of Health's hotlines.

In Ukraine, the need for more school psychologists is growing. Where to get qualified free help for both students and teachers, was reported on the official website of the educational ombudsman of Ukraine, according to UNN.

First of all, participants in the educational process can seek support from the psychological service of the educational institution – a psychologist or a social pedagogue.

A psychologist can conduct individual diagnostics and correction at the request of participants in the educational process, having received written consent from parents (legal representatives).

An Inclusive Resource Center (IRC) is an institution established to ensure the right of persons with special educational needs to obtain preschool and general secondary education, including in vocational, pre-higher education institutions and other educational institutions, by conducting a comprehensive psychological and pedagogical assessment of an individual's development and ensuring their systematic qualified support.

The IRC provides services to persons with special educational needs who reside (study) in the territory of the respective territorial community (respective district), respective city (city district), provided that the necessary documents are submitted.

Psychological support can be provided free of charge by family doctors, therapists, or pediatricians at Primary Medical Care Centers.

You can also contact mental health centers. These are specialized spaces where adults and children can receive psychosocial and psychiatric care in a safe environment and without prejudice. They provide psychosocial support, crisis intervention, and specialized psychiatric care services.

In addition, help can be obtained at Resilience Centers. This is a friendly, barrier-free space where every community resident can turn for psychological support or consult with a social worker.

The all-Ukrainian mental health program "How are you?" reports that support can be obtained:

online, without leaving home: https://howareu.com/khto-mozhe-dopomohty-onlain-zvernennia;

in person, by contacting verified mental health service providers: https://howareu.com/dopomoha-oflain;

by contacting hotlines for immediate connection with professionals: https://howareu.com/hot-lines

Hotlines for psychological assistance can be found on the website of the Ministry of Health:

National Psychological Association Hotline – 0 800 100 102.

International Organization for Migration Emotional Support Line – 0 800 211 444.

International Humanitarian Organization "People in Need" Line – 0 800 210 160.

NGO "La Strada-Ukraine" Line – 0 800 500 335 (from landline) and 116 123 (from mobile).

The need for more school psychologists is growing in Ukraine: research data

After the start of the full-scale war, the emotional state of children became one of the key challenges for education.

The results of focus groups with parents and UNICEF data indicate: some students show increased anxiety, sleep problems, and a drop in motivation to learn, and it is becoming increasingly difficult for parents to independently "pull off" psychological support at home. Against this background, experts and research participants talk about the need to increase the number of psychological assistance specialists in schools.

According to UNICEF, the psychological consequences of war for children are common. Parents from different regions report increased anxiety, excessive fears, phobias, and sadness in children. Among the typical manifestations are also a decrease in interest in learning, increased sensitivity to loud noises, and sleep problems.

A separate signal is the gap between the need for and seeking help. According to surveys, three-quarters of children and young people aged 14–34 reported needing emotional or psychological support, but less than a third sought help.

UNICEF also cites indicators that seem like everyday trifles, but are actually markers of chronic stress: half of children aged 13-15 have difficulty sleeping, and every fifth has intrusive thoughts and memories, typical of manifestations of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The parents' condition also acts as a risk factor. Experts emphasize: a child's psychological state is closely related to the state of the adults around them. The educational ombudsman previously explained that parental stress can affect a child, increasing their vulnerability to experiencing stress.

In focus groups and international assessments, one logic is repeated: during wartime, children need not one-time conversations, but accessible, regular, and professional support. School here is the closest infrastructure that covers most children every day.

That is why increasing the number of psychologists in educational institutions is considered not as an additional option, but as an element of educational environment safety: for crisis prevention, adaptation support, and faster resolution of conflicts between students.

