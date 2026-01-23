$43.170.01
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 5242 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 9884 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 16956 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 39354 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 19764 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 22570 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 30720 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 68320 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 34306 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
Publications
Exclusives
The Ministry of Education and Science announced that increased salaries for university lecturers will be recalculated by the end of January

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine will recalculate increased salaries for its university lecturers by the end of January. The next salary increase for lecturers is planned for September 1.

The Ministry of Education and Science announced that increased salaries for university lecturers will be recalculated by the end of January

Salaries for faculty members of higher education institutions under the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine (MES), which were increased from January 1, will be recalculated by the end of the current month, and the next salary increase for faculty is planned for September 1. This was reported on the agency's website, writes UNN.

Higher education institutions under the MES can already calculate salaries based on the new salary rates for pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical staff. Funding for payments from the MES to institutions for January will take place by the end of the month, and directly to employees - according to the payment deadlines approved in each institution.

- the statement reads.

The ministry noted that from January 1, tariff rates in the budget sector are calculated based on the salary of an employee of the 1st tariff category of the Unified Tariff Scale (UAH 3,470), and along with salaries, the allowances and surcharges tied to them are reviewed.

Separately, for pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical staff of state and communal institutions and establishments, a 40% increase in official salaries has been established from January 1, 2026. For those whose increase was already at 10%, the actual increase in January is approximately 30%.

- the agency reports.

It is noted that the increase applies to official salaries and payments funded from the state or local budget, and if an employee's salary is paid from a special fund or other sources, the institution makes decisions on salaries based on its own capabilities. That is why the introduction of an indicative cost of contract education is important to equalize the real cost of education for all students and ensure a rise in salary levels for all faculty members.

The government announced a phased increase in salaries for pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical staff: from January 1, 2026, and the next stage - from September 1, 2026.

- the statement reads.

Teachers' salaries and allowances in 2026: Rada says it will consider the issue22.01.26, 15:37 • 14351 view

Olga Rozgon

Education
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine