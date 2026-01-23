The Ministry of Education and Science announced that increased salaries for university lecturers will be recalculated by the end of January

Salaries for faculty members of higher education institutions under the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine (MES), which were increased from January 1, will be recalculated by the end of the current month, and the next salary increase for faculty is planned for September 1. This was reported on the agency's website, writes UNN.

Higher education institutions under the MES can already calculate salaries based on the new salary rates for pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical staff. Funding for payments from the MES to institutions for January will take place by the end of the month, and directly to employees - according to the payment deadlines approved in each institution. - the statement reads.

The ministry noted that from January 1, tariff rates in the budget sector are calculated based on the salary of an employee of the 1st tariff category of the Unified Tariff Scale (UAH 3,470), and along with salaries, the allowances and surcharges tied to them are reviewed.

Separately, for pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical staff of state and communal institutions and establishments, a 40% increase in official salaries has been established from January 1, 2026. For those whose increase was already at 10%, the actual increase in January is approximately 30%. - the agency reports.

It is noted that the increase applies to official salaries and payments funded from the state or local budget, and if an employee's salary is paid from a special fund or other sources, the institution makes decisions on salaries based on its own capabilities. That is why the introduction of an indicative cost of contract education is important to equalize the real cost of education for all students and ensure a rise in salary levels for all faculty members.

The government announced a phased increase in salaries for pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical staff: from January 1, 2026, and the next stage - from September 1, 2026. - the statement reads.

