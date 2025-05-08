PSG defeated Arsenal and reached the Champions League final, where they will play against Inter

French "Paris Saint-Germain" (PSG) became the second finalist of the UEFA Champions League. In the return match of the 1/2 final at the "Parc des Princes" stadium in Paris, Luis Enrique's team defeated English "Arsenal", reports UNN.

The first match of these rivals in London a week ago ended with a minimal victory for the French, so the "gunners" were forced to play as the first number. However, PSG opened the scoring - in the middle of the first half Fabian Ruiz, after a standard cross, beat his opponent and powerfully shot under the post - 1:0.

In the second half, "Arsenal" again had the advantage in terms of moments, but the Parisians scored again - in the 72nd minute, Ashraf Hakimi scored with an accurate shot - 2:0.

A few minutes later, Bukayo Saka reduced the gap in the two-match confrontation to two goals. But the English were not enough for more - 2:1.

It is worth adding that the Ukrainian defender of "Arsenal" Oleksandr Zinchenko spent the entire match on the bench.

Thus, in the final of the most prestigious European club tournament, PSG will play against Italian "Inter", which, following the results of the two-match confrontation, turned out to be stronger than Spanish "Barcelona". The decisive match will take place on May 31 in Munich, Germany at the "Allianz Arena" stadium.

