$41.450.15
46.960.22
PSG defeated Arsenal and reached the Champions League final, where they will play against Inter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

In the return leg of the Champions League semi-final, PSG defeated Arsenal with a score of 2:1. In the tournament final, the Parisians will meet Inter Milan on May 31 in Munich.

PSG defeated Arsenal and reached the Champions League final, where they will play against Inter

French "Paris Saint-Germain" (PSG) became the second finalist of the UEFA Champions League. In the return match of the 1/2 final at the "Parc des Princes" stadium in Paris, Luis Enrique's team defeated English "Arsenal", reports UNN.

Details

The first match of these rivals in London a week ago ended with a minimal victory for the French, so the "gunners" were forced to play as the first number. However, PSG opened the scoring - in the middle of the first half Fabian Ruiz, after a standard cross, beat his opponent and powerfully shot under the post - 1:0.

In the second half, "Arsenal" again had the advantage in terms of moments, but the Parisians scored again - in the 72nd minute, Ashraf Hakimi scored with an accurate shot - 2:0.

A few minutes later, Bukayo Saka reduced the gap in the two-match confrontation to two goals. But the English were not enough for more - 2:1.

Transgender women banned from playing football in women's teams in England and Scotland01.05.25, 19:37 • 10728 views

It is worth adding that the Ukrainian defender of "Arsenal" Oleksandr Zinchenko spent the entire match on the bench.

Thus, in the final of the most prestigious European club tournament, PSG will play against Italian "Inter", which, following the results of the two-match confrontation, turned out to be stronger than Spanish "Barcelona". The decisive match will take place on May 31 in Munich, Germany at the "Allianz Arena" stadium.

Recall

CNBC compiled a ranking of the most expensive football clubs. "Real Madrid" tops the list with a value of $6.7 billion. The top 25 includes 11 English teams.

Trump is convinced that the FIFA World Cup could be an incentive for Russia to end the war - BBC 07.05.25, 13:28 • 7500 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

