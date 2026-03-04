Prosecutor's office appealed against pre-trial restrictions for the commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU in Zhytomyr region - Kravchenko

The prosecutor's office appealed the court's decision on pre-trial detention measures for the commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU Department in Zhytomyr region. This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Prosecutor General reminded that the commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU Department in Zhytomyr region are suspected of abuse of power and official authority by a military official, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law, as well as offering and providing undue benefit to an official.

Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the SBU department in Zhytomyr region after a corruption scandal

The court set bail for the suspects: UAH 6.9 million for the SBU official and UAH 7 million for the Air Force representative.

The prosecution considers such decisions unfounded. The determined bail amounts are almost half of what the prosecutors insisted on and do not correspond to the gravity of the crimes, the role of the suspects in the scheme, and their real financial situation. That is why today appeals have been filed with the Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court. - Kravchenko said.

According to him, the five-day period for appeal expires today, while the full texts of the court rulings will be announced only in the evening.

That is why the appeals were filed immediately. After receiving the full texts of the decisions, the prosecutors will provide the court with additional detailed arguments. - summarized the Prosecutor General.

Recall

The commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU in Zhytomyr region were notified of suspicion. They are accused of abuse of power and providing undue benefit in a case of embezzlement of UAH 1.4 billion during the construction of shelters for aircraft.

Earlier, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that the commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU department in one of the country's regions were detained "red-handed" in a corruption case during the construction of aircraft shelters - USD 320,000 was seized.

The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the head of the SBU department in Zhytomyr region, Volodymyr Kompanichenko, in the form of detention for 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 6.9 million.

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail for the commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Ukrainets, who is suspected of corruption during the construction of aircraft shelters.