Prosecutor General's Office: location of alleged execution of Ukrainian defense lawyer identified, attempts to identify victim and those involved in crime

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109689 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113604 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184211 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146458 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148354 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140970 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190775 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112245 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180422 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104916 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 53513 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 43045 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 71131 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 44235 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 40148 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 184212 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190775 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180422 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207565 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196163 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146434 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145955 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150334 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141448 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158064 views
Actual
Prosecutor General's Office: location of alleged execution of Ukrainian defense lawyer identified, attempts to identify victim and those involved in crime

Prosecutor General's Office: location of alleged execution of Ukrainian defense lawyer identified, attempts to identify victim and those involved in crime

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15398 views

Law enforcement officers have identified the place of the alleged execution of a Ukrainian defense lawyer in Novohrodivka. Criminal proceedings have been initiated, and investigative actions are underway to establish the circumstances of the crime and the persons involved.

Law enforcement officers have established the location of the alleged execution of a Ukrainian defender in Donetsk region, they are trying to establish the exact time, the victim, and those involved in the crime, the head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office Denys Lysenko told about the investigation, UNN writes with reference to Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

As indicated, priority investigative actions are being taken in the case of the alleged execution of a Ukrainian serviceman by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces.

Ombudsman says Russians executed a Ukrainian prisoner of war with a sword: Lubinets sends letters to ICRC and UN17.09.24, 09:16 • 26101 view

"At present, we have preliminarily managed to identify the crime scene depicted in the photographs in Novohrodivka, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Law enforcement agencies in Donetsk region have launched criminal proceedings over another atrocity committed by Russian invaders. Necessary investigative actions are being taken to establish the circumstances of the crime. We are trying to establish the exact time, the victim, as well as the persons involved in the commission of this crime

- Lysenko said on Suspilne TV channel.

Prosecutor General's Office: investigation into alleged execution of Ukrainian serviceman by Russian Armed Forces has been launched17.09.24, 10:59 • 18475 views

He said that in addition to the direct perpetrators, the investigation would also collect information about the commanders.

As indicated, law enforcement officers will attract all necessary resources, including in cooperation with public organizations.

AddendumAddendum

"Unfortunately, such cases are systemic. As of today, law enforcement agencies have initiated 36 criminal proceedings over the possible execution of prisoners of war on the battlefield immediately after capture. The circumstances of the execution of 84 Ukrainian defenders are being investigated," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

As noted, four representatives of the Russian armed forces have been notified of suspicion of committing such crimes. Two have already been sentenced in Ukrainian courts, and another indictment is being heard in court, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising