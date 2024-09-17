Prosecutor General's Office: location of alleged execution of Ukrainian defense lawyer identified, attempts to identify victim and those involved in crime

Law enforcement officers have established the location of the alleged execution of a Ukrainian defender in Donetsk region, they are trying to establish the exact time, the victim, and those involved in the crime, the head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office Denys Lysenko told about the investigation, UNN writes with reference to Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

As indicated, priority investigative actions are being taken in the case of the alleged execution of a Ukrainian serviceman by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces.

"At present, we have preliminarily managed to identify the crime scene depicted in the photographs in Novohrodivka, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Law enforcement agencies in Donetsk region have launched criminal proceedings over another atrocity committed by Russian invaders. Necessary investigative actions are being taken to establish the circumstances of the crime. We are trying to establish the exact time, the victim, as well as the persons involved in the commission of this crime - Lysenko said on Suspilne TV channel.

He said that in addition to the direct perpetrators, the investigation would also collect information about the commanders.

As indicated, law enforcement officers will attract all necessary resources, including in cooperation with public organizations.

AddendumAddendum

"Unfortunately, such cases are systemic. As of today, law enforcement agencies have initiated 36 criminal proceedings over the possible execution of prisoners of war on the battlefield immediately after capture. The circumstances of the execution of 84 Ukrainian defenders are being investigated," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

As noted, four representatives of the Russian armed forces have been notified of suspicion of committing such crimes. Two have already been sentenced in Ukrainian courts, and another indictment is being heard in court, the Prosecutor General's Office said.