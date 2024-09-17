Prosecutor General's Office: investigation into alleged execution of Ukrainian serviceman by Russian Armed Forces has been launched

Law enforcers have launched an investigation into the alleged execution by sword of a Ukrainian serviceman by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces in the town of Novohrodivka, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated - the Prosecutor General's Office said on social media.

"On September 17, 2024, one of the Telegram channels published a post about the alleged execution of a Ukrainian defender by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces in the city of Novohrodivka. The published photos show that the occupiers stabbed a sword into the body of a serviceman of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. In the picture, the killed serviceman is missing equipment and has adhesive tape on one of his hands," the Prosecutor General's Office reported .

The criminal regime continues its deliberate policy of destroying everything Ukrainian, demonstrating to the whole world its brutal cruelty and cynically disregarding any values and norms of the civilized world. Our goal is to find and punish everyone involved in these crimes. The world must see the atrocities of the occupiers and respond decisively to each such case. Only through joint efforts can we punish this evil - Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin emphasized.

Currently, a number of urgent investigative and search activities are reportedly underway. The circumstances of the offense are being investigated to identify those involved and guilty. As part of the criminal proceedings, instructions and requests have been sent to the relevant competent services and institutions.

Ombudsman says Russians executed a Ukrainian prisoner of war with a sword: Lubinets sends letters to ICRC and UN