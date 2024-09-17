Prosecutor General's Office: investigation into alleged execution of Ukrainian serviceman by Russian Armed Forces has been launched

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108112 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112207 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 181828 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145217 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147693 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140696 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189609 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112227 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179370 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104829 views

Popular news
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 73027 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 46660 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 34752 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 63798 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 34967 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 181828 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189609 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179370 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206552 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195250 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145874 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145466 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149877 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141046 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157691 views
Prosecutor General's Office: investigation into alleged execution of Ukrainian serviceman by Russian Armed Forces has been launched

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18474 views

Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation into the alleged execution of a Ukrainian serviceman by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces in Novohrodivka. Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin emphasized the need to punish those responsible for this crime.

Law enforcers have launched an investigation into the alleged execution by sword of a Ukrainian serviceman by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces in the town of Novohrodivka, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated

- the Prosecutor General's Office said on social media.

"On September 17, 2024, one of the Telegram channels published a post about the alleged execution of a Ukrainian defender by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces in the city of Novohrodivka. The published photos show that the occupiers stabbed a sword into the body of a serviceman of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. In the picture, the killed serviceman is missing equipment and has adhesive tape on one of his hands," the Prosecutor General's Office reported .

The criminal regime continues its deliberate policy of destroying everything Ukrainian, demonstrating to the whole world its brutal cruelty and cynically disregarding any values and norms of the civilized world. Our goal is to find and punish everyone involved in these crimes. The world must see the atrocities of the occupiers and respond decisively to each such case. Only through joint efforts can we punish this evil

- Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin emphasized.

Currently, a number of urgent investigative and search activities are reportedly underway. The circumstances of the offense are being investigated to identify those involved and guilty. As part of the criminal proceedings, instructions and requests have been sent to the relevant competent services and institutions.

Ombudsman says Russians executed a Ukrainian prisoner of war with a sword: Lubinets sends letters to ICRC and UN17.09.24, 09:16 • 26101 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies

