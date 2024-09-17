Ombudsman says Russians executed a Ukrainian prisoner of war with a sword: Lubinets sends letters to ICRC and UN

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported that the enemy executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with his hands tied with tape, and the Ombudsman appealed to international organizations to record another human rights violation by Russia, UNN reports.

"Another war crime - the Russians executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with his hands tied with duct tape. The level of barbarism and bloodthirstiness is incomprehensible. Such actions are a flagrant violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War! How much longer will the world watch Russia openly demonstrate disregard for any norms and laws?" - Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

The Ombudsman stated that he "sent letters to international organizations, the ICRC and the UN, to record another human rights violation by Russia.

"I would like to emphasize that such demonstrative executions are aimed at demoralizing Ukrainian society. However, seeing such actions, we must become even more determined in the fight against the aggressor," Lubinets said.

