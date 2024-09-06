Prosecutor General: the possible execution of 73 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers is under investigation

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced an investigation into the possible execution of 73 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian military, UNN reports, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

We are currently investigating the possible execution of 73 of our prisoners of war by the Russian military. We are recording more and more cases like this - when the aggressor demonstrably disregards the norms of international humanitarian law. We thoroughly investigate each fact. We will not stop until every war criminal is brought to justice