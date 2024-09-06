Prosecutor General's Office: investigation into possible shooting of three Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donetsk region launched

Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation into the possible shooting of three Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram.

According to preliminary data, at noon on August 27, 2024, the Russian armed forces attacked one of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk district using a UAV. The incendiary ammunition dropped on the Ukrainian defenders' shelters started a fire. The occupiers surrounded the burning position from three sides, and during the ensuing firefight, one of the four Ukrainian soldiers was seriously wounded. His comrades, being surrounded and under close enemy fire control, were forced to surrender. The soldiers came out of the damaged shelter and knelt down, holding their hands behind their heads. At this time, Russian attack aircraft opened fire on them. Information about the fate of the wounded soldier is being clarified. - the prosecutor's office said.

As noted, a number of investigative actions are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

We are currently investigating the possible execution of 73 of our prisoners of war by the Russian military. We are recording more and more cases like this - when the aggressor demonstrably disregards the norms of international humanitarian law. We thoroughly investigate each fact. We will not stop until every war criminal is brought to justice - Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin emphasized.

The killing of prisoners of war is a violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a grave international crime, the Prosecutor General's Office reminded.

