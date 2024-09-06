Prosecutor General's Office: investigation into possible shooting of three Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donetsk region launched

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118579 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121209 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197718 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153174 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152699 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142846 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198032 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112419 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186771 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105084 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Prosecutor General's Office: investigation into possible shooting of three Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donetsk region launched

Prosecutor General's Office: investigation into possible shooting of three Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donetsk region launched

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13738 views

Law enforcers have launched an investigation into the possible shooting of three Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin emphasized that every war criminal will be punished.

Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation into the possible shooting of three Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram.

According to preliminary data, at noon on August 27, 2024, the Russian armed forces attacked one of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk district using a UAV. The incendiary ammunition dropped on the Ukrainian defenders' shelters started a fire. The occupiers surrounded the burning position from three sides, and during the ensuing firefight, one of the four Ukrainian soldiers was seriously wounded. His comrades, being surrounded and under close enemy fire control, were forced to surrender. The soldiers came out of the damaged shelter and knelt down, holding their hands behind their heads. At this time, Russian attack aircraft opened fire on them. Information about the fate of the wounded soldier is being clarified.

- the prosecutor's office said.

As noted, a number of investigative actions are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

"I appeal to the UN and the ICRC": Ombudsman says, video of occupants' shooting of alleged Ukrainian prisoner of war appears online06.09.24, 14:48 • 15146 views

We are currently investigating the possible execution of 73 of our prisoners of war by the Russian military. We are recording more and more cases like this - when the aggressor demonstrably disregards the norms of international humanitarian law. We thoroughly investigate each fact. We will not stop until every war criminal is brought to justice

- Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin emphasized.

The killing of prisoners of war is a violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a grave international crime, the Prosecutor General's Office reminded.

MFA called on the world to condemn war crime by the Russian army after footage of killing Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered appeared06.09.24, 14:59 • 18246 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies

