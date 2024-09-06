"I appeal to the UN and the ICRC": Ombudsman says, video of occupants' shooting of alleged Ukrainian prisoner of war appears online

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported on the video of the occupiers' execution of an alleged Ukrainian prisoner of war. He called it a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and said that he would report and send letters to the ICRC and the UN on all cases of alleged killings of Ukrainian prisoners of war, UNN reports.

"The alleged shooting of a Ukrainian prisoner by the occupiers is a crime. I appeal to the UN and the ICRC!" the Ombudsman emphasized in Telegram.

"A video of the occupiers shooting an alleged Ukrainian prisoner of war has appeared online," Lubinets said.

"In response to this, I would like to note that the shooting of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by the Russians is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions! After all, the country that takes prisoners must guarantee the preservation of the lives of prisoners of war and is responsible for their treatment. Each such execution requires a proper investigation, and the international community should not remain silent about the systemic crimes of the occupiers. That is why I report and send letters to the ICRC and the UN on all cases of alleged killings of Ukrainian prisoners of war. These international organizations must force Russia to comply with international humanitarian law and record every violation," the Ombudsman said.

At the same time, Lubinets pointed out that "the ongoing war is a hybrid war." "The Russian Federation deliberately shoots Ukrainian prisoners of war and disseminates such videos in the information space. In this way, the occupiers want to intimidate Ukrainians. But in reality, they are only showing their true face - the face of a terrorist and a murderer. At the same time, all information always needs to be verified in detail. We should not trust everything the enemy spreads," Lubinets said.