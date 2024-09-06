"I appeal to the UN and the ICRC": Ombudsman says, video of occupants' shooting of alleged Ukrainian prisoner of war appears online

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118403 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120977 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197336 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152959 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152590 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142799 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197864 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112416 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186631 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 90481 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 66755 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 46067 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 74695 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 52549 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197332 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197862 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186629 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213438 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201578 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 8902 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149673 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148924 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153022 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143953 views
Actual
"I appeal to the UN and the ICRC": Ombudsman says, video of occupants' shooting of alleged Ukrainian prisoner of war appears online

"I appeal to the UN and the ICRC": Ombudsman says, video of occupants' shooting of alleged Ukrainian prisoner of war appears online

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15146 views

Dmytro Lubinets announced the appearance of a video of the alleged execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by the occupiers. He called it a violation of the Geneva Conventions and reports all such facts to the UN and the ICRC.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported on the video of the occupiers' execution of an alleged Ukrainian prisoner of war. He called it a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and said that he would report and send letters to the ICRC and the UN on all cases of alleged killings of Ukrainian prisoners of war, UNN reports.

Details

"The alleged shooting of a Ukrainian prisoner by the occupiers is a crime. I appeal to the UN and the ICRC!" the Ombudsman emphasized in Telegram.

"A video of the occupiers shooting an alleged Ukrainian prisoner of war has appeared online," Lubinets said.

"In response to this, I would like to note that the shooting of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by the Russians is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions! After all, the country that takes prisoners must guarantee the preservation of the lives of prisoners of war and is responsible for their treatment. Each such execution requires a proper investigation, and the international community should not remain silent about the systemic crimes of the occupiers. That is why I report and send letters to the ICRC and the UN on all cases of alleged killings of Ukrainian prisoners of war. These international organizations must force Russia to comply with international humanitarian law and record every violation," the Ombudsman said.

At the same time, Lubinets pointed out that "the ongoing war is a hybrid war." "The Russian Federation deliberately shoots Ukrainian prisoners of war and disseminates such videos in the information space. In this way, the occupiers want to intimidate Ukrainians. But in reality, they are only showing their true face - the face of a terrorist and a murderer. At the same time, all information always needs to be verified in detail. We should not trust everything the enemy spreads," Lubinets said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising