MFA called on the world to condemn war crime by the Russian army after footage of killing Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered appeared

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi called on the international community to strongly condemn another war crime of the Russian occupation army after footage appeared showing Russians killing Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered in cold blood, UNN reports.

Details

"We are shocked by the horrific footage obtained by CNN showing Russians killing Ukrainian soldiers who surrender in cold blood. This war crime is part of Russia's ongoing gross violations of international humanitarian law. Russian barbarism is a disgrace to humanity. We call on all states and international organizations to strongly condemn Russia's systematic killing and torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war. It is necessary to consolidate all efforts to implement the provisions of President Zelensky's Peace Formula, which require the return of all illegally detained persons," emphasized Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi.