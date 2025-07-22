Prosecutor General Kravchenko commented on the legislative changes adopted today: they make it possible to strengthen personnel potential
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko commented on the legislative changes that allow for faster recruitment of prosecutors without competition and internship during martial law. He also noted that urgent business searches are possible only to protect life and health of people.
Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko commented on the changes to the legislation adopted today, which, in particular, concern the work of prosecutor's offices under martial law, reports UNN correspondent.
He noted, in particular, that the legislative changes concern personnel issues that make it possible to strengthen the personnel potential of prosecutor's offices.
During martial law, it will be possible to transfer prosecutors from district to regional, and from regional to the Office of the Prosecutor General, without the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission (QDC). And also to appoint persons to the position of prosecutor after they complete their studies in higher educational institutions, without a competition and internship.
According to him, during "martial law, people need to be recruited quickly."
Previously, one had to pass a competition. If you passed the competition, then an internship, after the internship you get to the district prosecutor's office. Now the legislator has made it possible during martial law to recruit people for prosecutor positions without these moments, because time requires quick actions.
He noted that the necessary competitions for the transfer of an already working prosecutor's office employee could last up to 60 days.
In addition, he named another important point of the adopted legislative changes - inspections for businesses. From now on, urgent searches can only be conducted if they are aimed at protecting people's health or life.
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko also commented on the possible expansion of his powers, also related to legislative changes.
I am a responsible person and therefore want to deliver results in any job. I was entrusted with this position and just being in it - why? I have a desire to achieve results.
Today, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for Bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine Regarding the Peculiarities of Pre-trial Investigation of Criminal Offenses Related to the Disappearance of Persons Under Special Circumstances Under Martial Law." The document, in particular, introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP.