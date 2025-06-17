Kravchenko on military prosecutor's office: give me the opportunity to recruit people with experience

Ruslan Kravchenko, while answering questions from people's deputies before the vote on his appointment as Prosecutor General, commented on whether the military prosecutor's office needs a separate vertical management, and stated that people with experience and experience are needed first of all, UNN reports.

Kravchenko commented on whether the military prosecutor's office needs a separate actual vertical management with the powers that were or possibly with increased powers, taking into account the special status.

It does not matter whether the body will operate, whether it will change its name, whether it will be reformed, it all depends on whether there are personnel in this body, whether there are personnel. Without personnel and employees, without prosecutors, we will not achieve any results. Today, in order to return to the prosecutor's office, for example, me with almost 12 years of experience. You must first pass the competition, then an internship, and only then will I get to the prosecutor's office... Give me the opportunity to recruit people with experience, with legal education, worthy specialists to the bodies, and then you will see the results - Kravchenko said.

Kravchenko stressed that personnel potential is needed first of all.

"Whether the parliament adopts a law on the creation of a military prosecutor's office or another body, no matter what it is called, please give me the personnel potential," Kravchenko said.

Supplement

In 2024, it was reported that certain consultations are being held on the form in which the military prosecutor's office may exist. Work will also be carried out to create a certain "institute" so that war crimes are considered by judges who have the necessary specialization for this.