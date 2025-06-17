Kravchenko on military prosecutor's office: give me the opportunity to recruit people with experience

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 2330 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
06:29 AM • 45435 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 59271 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 116606 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 106438 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 128846 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 111929 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 103592 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 176286 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 82554 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5.4m/s
69%
748mm
Popular news
Russians launched 4 strikes on Zaporizhzhia: there are destructions and firesJune 17, 01:15 AM • 32819 views
As a result of the enemy attack, the dormitories of the Aviation Institute in Kyiv were damaged - Acting Rector of KAI SemenovaJune 17, 01:48 AM • 28273 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualties05:19 AM • 41933 views
Trump convenes US National Security Council after G7 summit: the reason has been revealed Former US President Donald Trump has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss national security issues. This was reported by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. According to her, the meeting will focus on a wide range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine, the rise of China, and threats from Iran and North Korea. "President Trump remains deeply concerned about the threats facing our nation, and he is committed to providing strong leadership to protect American interests," Harrington said. The meeting comes shortly after the G7 summit in Italy, where world leaders discussed similar issues. It is likely that Trump will use the meeting to share his views on these issues and outline his own approach to national security.06:04 AM • 24460 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in Nyvky06:45 AM • 78665 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 201982 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 225253 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 251568 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 323242 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 377354 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 59230 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 75486 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 138611 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 117222 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78607 views
Actual
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Kravchenko on military prosecutor's office: give me the opportunity to recruit people with experience

Kyiv • UNN

 • 780 views

Ruslan Kravchenko stated that for the effective operation of the military prosecutor's office, personnel with experience and expertise are primarily needed. He emphasized the importance of attracting qualified specialists.

Kravchenko on military prosecutor's office: give me the opportunity to recruit people with experience

Ruslan Kravchenko, while answering questions from people's deputies before the vote on his appointment as Prosecutor General, commented on whether the military prosecutor's office needs a separate vertical management, and stated that people with experience and experience are needed first of all, UNN reports.

Kravchenko commented on whether the military prosecutor's office needs a separate actual vertical management with the powers that were or possibly with increased powers, taking into account the special status.

It does not matter whether the body will operate, whether it will change its name, whether it will be reformed, it all depends on whether there are personnel in this body, whether there are personnel. Without personnel and employees, without prosecutors, we will not achieve any results. Today, in order to return to the prosecutor's office, for example, me with almost 12 years of experience. You must first pass the competition, then an internship, and only then will I get to the prosecutor's office... Give me the opportunity to recruit people with experience, with legal education, worthy specialists to the bodies, and then you will see the results

- Kravchenko said.

Kravchenko stressed that personnel potential is needed first of all.

"Whether the parliament adopts a law on the creation of a military prosecutor's office or another body, no matter what it is called, please give me the personnel potential," Kravchenko said.  

Supplement

In 2024, it was reported that certain consultations are being held on the form in which the military prosecutor's office may exist. Work will also be carried out to create a certain "institute" so that war crimes are considered by judges who have the necessary specialization for this.   

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9