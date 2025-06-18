Promised "fee" to Rashists for every AFU tank: SBU puts Russian singer Lebedev on wanted list

The Security Service of Ukraine has put Russian singer Grigory Leps on its wanted list. He is accused of financing the violent overthrow of power in Ukraine and justifying Russian aggression. This was reported by UNN, citing the SBU on Telegram.

Details

The SBU has gathered evidence and notified the Russian singer-propagandist Grigory Lepsvirididze, known by his stage name "Leps", of suspicion.

He has been notified of suspicion in absentia. The profile of the Putin supporter appeared on the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine portal.

According to the case materials, he publicly supports the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, and also justifies and finances the Russian war.

It has been documented how, after one of his concerts in the summer of 2023, Leps promised the Russian media that he would pay the Rashists one million Russian rubles for each destroyed tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, he has repeatedly handed over "humanitarian aid" to the occupation groups of the Russian Federation in the form of body armor, sets of underwear, and food products. Leps regularly talks about this during his interviews with Russian propagandists.

Since the suspect is hiding from justice in the territory of Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

