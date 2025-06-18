$41.530.01
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 11056 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 34065 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
08:06 AM • 74811 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 51104 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 68191 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 99303 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 219710 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 223387 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 200430 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 229043 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Promised "fee" to Rashists for every AFU tank: SBU puts Russian singer Lebedev on wanted list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

The Security Service of Ukraine has put Russian singer Grigory Lebedev on the wanted list for financing Russian aggression. He publicly supported the invasion of the Russian Federation and promised a reward for destroyed Ukrainian tanks.

Promised "fee" to Rashists for every AFU tank: SBU puts Russian singer Lebedev on wanted list

The Security Service of Ukraine has put Russian singer Grigory Leps on its wanted list. He is accused of financing the violent overthrow of power in Ukraine and justifying Russian aggression. This was reported by UNN, citing the SBU on Telegram.

Details

The SBU has gathered evidence and notified the Russian singer-propagandist Grigory Lepsvirididze, known by his stage name "Leps", of suspicion.

He has been notified of suspicion in absentia. The profile of the Putin supporter appeared on the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine portal.

According to the case materials, he publicly supports the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, and also justifies and finances the Russian war.

It has been documented how, after one of his concerts in the summer of 2023, Leps promised the Russian media that he would pay the Rashists one million Russian rubles for each destroyed tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, he has repeatedly handed over "humanitarian aid" to the occupation groups of the Russian Federation in the form of body armor, sets of underwear, and food products. Leps regularly talks about this during his interviews with Russian propagandists.

Since the suspect is hiding from justice in the territory of Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

Security Service of Ukraine has announced a suspicion against the Russian singer-propagandist Leps in absentia03.03.25, 17:43 • 21128 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
