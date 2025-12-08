$42.060.13
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
06:20 PM • 10719 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
05:26 PM • 13304 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 19108 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 21160 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 27429 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 33418 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 31802 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 18068 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 32967 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Popular news
US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - mediaDecember 8, 01:08 PM • 11599 views
Russian Prosecutor's Office accused Zaluzhnyi, Yermak, Poroshenko, and other Ukrainian politicians and military leadership of "genocide"December 8, 01:43 PM • 10506 views
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is knownDecember 8, 02:17 PM • 15152 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 11614 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 9136 views
Project "Primary Source": Russia rewrites national identity of children in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

In the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia launched the propaganda project "Primary Source" for children. Its goal is to impose Russian identity on Ukrainian children through pseudo-historical lectures and master classes.

Project "Primary Source": Russia rewrites national identity of children in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Center for Countering Disinformation

In the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia launched another propaganda project for children called "Pervoistok" (Primary Source). This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that one of the organizers is the children's paramilitary structure "Dvizhenie Pervykh" (Movement of the First). The project will include lectures and master classes where they will talk about "preserving historical memory" and "fighting the falsification of the past."

To give weight to the propaganda, the Russians invited "experts" loyal to the Kremlin. Despite the stated goal of "fighting the falsification of history," it is at such events that a systematic falsification of the past actually takes place.

- noted the CPD.

They point to another characteristic detail: the organizers stated that they would talk to children about "family continuity" and "the place of their family in the history of Russia."

That is, Ukrainian children from Zaporizhzhia Oblast are offered to search for their "Russian history." In this way, Russia is trying to impose a Russian identity on children in the temporarily occupied territories.

- emphasize the CPD.

According to analysts, this event is just one example of how Russia, after the military seizure of territory, is engaged in the occupation of children's minds through pseudo-educational projects and manipulative "historical" lectures.

Recall

In Russian schools, the educational process of World War II will be recreated, teaching schoolchildren how to use a slide rule and a pen. This initiative is part of the Kremlin's strategy to militarize childhood.

Kremlin intensifies propaganda among children in temporarily occupied territories with new "textbooks on the history of Donbas and Novorossiya"25.09.25, 03:39 • 4012 views

