Project "Primary Source": Russia rewrites national identity of children in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Center for Countering Disinformation

In the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia launched another propaganda project for children called "Pervoistok" (Primary Source). This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, informs UNN.

It is noted that one of the organizers is the children's paramilitary structure "Dvizhenie Pervykh" (Movement of the First). The project will include lectures and master classes where they will talk about "preserving historical memory" and "fighting the falsification of the past."

To give weight to the propaganda, the Russians invited "experts" loyal to the Kremlin. Despite the stated goal of "fighting the falsification of history," it is at such events that a systematic falsification of the past actually takes place. - noted the CPD.

They point to another characteristic detail: the organizers stated that they would talk to children about "family continuity" and "the place of their family in the history of Russia."

That is, Ukrainian children from Zaporizhzhia Oblast are offered to search for their "Russian history." In this way, Russia is trying to impose a Russian identity on children in the temporarily occupied territories. - emphasize the CPD.

According to analysts, this event is just one example of how Russia, after the military seizure of territory, is engaged in the occupation of children's minds through pseudo-educational projects and manipulative "historical" lectures.

