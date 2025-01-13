Progress in peace talks between Israel and Hamas: what is known

Israeli negotiators expressed “cautious optimism” about reaching a ceasefire agreement and releasing hostages during the Doha talks, despite the existing differences.

Details

A high-ranking Israeli delegation, including Mossad Director David Barnea, arrived in Doha after clear signs of progress in negotiations on the release of hostages and a ceasefire.

According to the information, the main issues that have not yet been resolved are the status of the Philadelphia Corridor, a narrow strip of land along the border between Egypt and Gaza, and the presence of the Israeli Defense Forces in Gaza.

Israel insists on maintaining its military control over the corridor, while Hamas demands a complete withdrawal. Disagreements over this narrow but strategic piece of land were a key reason for the failure of previous talks last August. In addition, disagreements also persist between the Hamas leadership in Gaza and the group's leadership abroad.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under pressure from both the current and future US administrations to reach an agreement by January 20. Despite this pressure, it is known that the decision to send a high-level delegation to the Doha talks was made because most of the parties involved in the negotiations really want to reach an agreement, and the conditions for this are ripe.

American pressure had nothing to do with it - the source says.

However, one Israeli official in an interview with CNN admitted that pressure from the United States is felt within the Israeli government. The Israeli delegation also includes Nitzan Alon, head of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) hostage rescue unit, and Ronen Bar, head of the Israeli security service Shin Bet.

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Doha aimed at a ceasefire and the release of hostages have been stalled for months, despite the efforts of outgoing US President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, newly elected US President Donald Trump said that if the hostages are not released before his inauguration, “all hell will break loose.

Recall

Hamas approved a list of 34 people proposed by Israel for release as part of a potential deal. The terrorist organization continues to insist on the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and a lasting ceasefire.