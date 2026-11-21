Ukrainian banks earned UAH 25.6 billion in net profit in the third quarter of 2026, which is 35.9% less than in the same period last year. At the same time, the share of non-performing loans fell to its lowest level in the past 17 years. The National Bank of Ukraine reports this in its banking sector review for November 2026, UNN writes.

Details

Compared with the previous quarter, banks’ profits decreased by 8.7%. Financial results were affected by a decline in operating income, losses from the revaluation of government bonds, an increase in provisions for credit risks, and a 50% corporate income tax.

Despite this, the banking sector remained profitable. Net interest margin increased from 7.8% to 8%, while interest income rose by 4.8% over the quarter.

At the same time, 10 small banks ended the quarter with combined losses of UAH 300 million.

Non-performing loans at their lowest level in 17 years

The share of non-performing loans decreased by 1 percentage point, to 11.5%. The last time such a low figure was recorded was in 2009.

Among business loans, the share of non-performing loans fell to 13.7%, while among loans to individuals, it decreased to 9.6%.

At the same time, the NBU warns that maintaining the 50% corporate income tax could limit banks’ ability to increase capital and lend to the Ukrainian economy.

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