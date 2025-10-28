$42.070.07
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Produces "Shaheds" for Russians: HACC seized assets of Belarusian enterprise OJSC "Gomselmash" for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1002 views

This refers to the corporate rights of OJSC "Gomselmash" in three Ukrainian companies - LLC "Trading House Gomselmash-Ukraine", LLC "Trading House MTZ-Belarus-Ukraine" and LLC "Promin-Yug".

Produces "Shaheds" for Russians: HACC seized assets of Belarusian enterprise OJSC "Gomselmash" for Ukraine

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine seized the assets of the Belarusian enterprise OJSC "Gomselmash" - in accordance with paragraph 1 of part 1 of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions". This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Details

The corporate rights of OJSC "Gomselmash" in three Ukrainian companies - LLC "Trading House Gomselmash-Ukraine", LLC "Trading House MTZ-Belarus-Ukraine" and LLC "Promin-Yug", as well as property rights to trademarks, were seized in favor of the state.

Additionally

The Open Joint Stock Company "Gomselmash" is located in the Belarusian city of Gomel - it has existed since 1930. This enterprise specializes in the production of agricultural machinery, but the holding's subsidiaries are involved in the production of components for ammunition and kamikaze drones "Geran-2" or "Shahed".

These drones are manufactured in Iran, as well as in Russia and Belarus - the latter makes them to order for the Russian military-industrial complex, which is waging war against Ukraine.

Lithuania to start shooting down smuggler balloons from Belarus27.10.25, 11:20 • 4204 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Iran