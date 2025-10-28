Produces "Shaheds" for Russians: HACC seized assets of Belarusian enterprise OJSC "Gomselmash" for Ukraine

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine seized the assets of the Belarusian enterprise OJSC "Gomselmash" - in accordance with paragraph 1 of part 1 of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions". This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Details

The corporate rights of OJSC "Gomselmash" in three Ukrainian companies - LLC "Trading House Gomselmash-Ukraine", LLC "Trading House MTZ-Belarus-Ukraine" and LLC "Promin-Yug", as well as property rights to trademarks, were seized in favor of the state.

Additionally

The Open Joint Stock Company "Gomselmash" is located in the Belarusian city of Gomel - it has existed since 1930. This enterprise specializes in the production of agricultural machinery, but the holding's subsidiaries are involved in the production of components for ammunition and kamikaze drones "Geran-2" or "Shahed".

These drones are manufactured in Iran, as well as in Russia and Belarus - the latter makes them to order for the Russian military-industrial complex, which is waging war against Ukraine.

